Sander Kartum reveals what he will bring to Hearts as he targets goals and creativity

The Norwegian is the latest new recruit in Gorgie

Sander Kartum today told Hearts fans to expect creativty and goalscoring exploits as he prepares for the next chapter of his career in Scotland. After finalising a £320,000 transfer from the Norwegian club SK Brann, the midfielder is relishing the chance to play at Tynecastle Park.

He signed a contract until summer 2027 after taking the opportunity to further his career outwith his homeland. “I heard it was a big club with a lot of history,” the 29-year-old told the official Hearts website. “There are amazing fans too, so the opportunity to play here was big. I looked for the opportunity to play outside of Norway, and I just decided that this is something I have to do.

“I feel every club I've been to has been a new challenge. I have grown a lot as a person and a player. From starting at Stjørdals-Blink to finally being here, it's just been big steps. I've been through a lot and I'm up for it.”

Kartum won three league titles and three promotions with Stjørdals-Blink as they reached the second tier in Norway. He joined top-flight club Kristiansund in 2021 and helped them finish sixth. Then came the move to Brann in 2023. They finished runners-up in Norway in 2023 and 2024 and also faced St Mirren in UEFA Conference League qualifiers last August.

Kartum explained that he has a lot to offer in Edinburgh. “I like to be creative and score goals,” he added. “I feel like the important thing is to fight for the team. When we played St Mirren, it was quite an experience on the football side.

“Tynecastle is a very big stadium. I heard a lot of good things about it with the fans and the atmosphere so I'm looking forward to getting my first playing minutes here.”