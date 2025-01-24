Fourth new Hearts signing done - but the club's transfer business is not finished

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sander Kartum arrives from Norwegian side SK Brann

Hearts today completed their fourth new signing of the January transfer window as Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum arrived from SK Brann. He joins Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish defender Jamie McCart and Austrian centre-back Michael Steinwender as the fresh faces at Riccarton.

Kartum signed a two-and-a-half-year contract after Hearts agreed a deal with Brann worth £320,000. He is a left-footed central midfielder who can also operate out wide or in a No.10 position. At 29, he brings plenty experience to the Tynecastle midfield and is the latest recruit identified through Hearts’ partnership with the football data firm Jamestown Analytics.

Head coach Neil Critchley told the club’s official website that he is excited at what the new signing can bring. “It’s been a really positive transfer window so far and I’m delighted to welcome Sander to the club,” said Critchley. “Coming off the back of a successful season for Brann, he will bring a wealth of experience at a high level with him to the Scottish Premiership.

“Sander is technically a very gifted player, with the ability to connect the team together in the middle of the pitch and also provide an attacking threat in the final third. He will add much-needed balance to our team and we are looking forward to watching him play in maroon.”

With four new arrivals in place, Hearts are still working on at least one more addition before the transfer window closes at 11pm on 3 February. Management want a pacy winger who can create and score goals and have held discussions with Kazakhstani club Tobol Kostanay over their international winger, Islam Chesnokov. Talks are ongoing but as yet there is no agreement.

Hearts also have other wide players on their list of targets as they look to strengthen in that area. If possible, they will try to add one more new recruit before the winter window closes. However, they will not sign any new player merely for the sake of it and are more than happy to approach the second half of the campaign with the squad as it stands just now.