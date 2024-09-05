Head coach Steve Clarke during a Scotland training session | SNS Group

Jones boasts a wide-ranging skillset and has been tipped to succeed in his new role at Tynecastle

Tynecastle-bound Graeme Jones will leave the Scottish FA with a huge void to fill after playing an “integral” part in Scotland’s recent success, according to national team boss Steve Clarke.

The newly-appointed Hearts sporting director resigned from his position as the Scottish Football Association’s’ performance director this week in order to clear the way for a move to Riccarton.

Jones, who worked in various SFA roles for the last nine years, replaces Joe Savage in an overseeing role in Edinburgh and will a now take on an exciting opportunity at club level having established himself as an important figure within the corridors of Hampden.

Speaking on the eve of Scotland’s first Nations League match against Poland at Hampden as a top tier nation, Clarke admitted Jones’ departure will come as a blow to the SFA but is confident he will be successful in Gorgie.

He stated: “He’s going to be a big miss for me. He has been an integral part of the staff since I got there. Graeme obviously got into that position before I came in. He was first put in that position with Alex McLeish.

“If I am being honest, I think it’s not because of them, but circumstances across, we have always tried to build and build. I think it helps us qualify for tournaments. The bosses here give us a little bit more money. It allows us to push the boat out a little bit.

“Graeme’s input has been fantastic. Like everyone else, career moves come along. He had to make a decision on a career move, whether to stay with the association or try his hand at a club job. He has chosen to do that. We wish him well. He will be here for the next two camps after this one anyway. We are grateful for everything he has done.”