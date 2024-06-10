National team staff were seen attending to the players

Scotland captain Andy Robertson and striker Lawrence Shankland were involved in injury scares during the first day of training at the team’s Euro 2024 base in Germany.

Both players walked off the pitch during an open session at Garmisch-Partenkirchen and will be assessed by medical staff ahead of Friday’s opening match against the Germans in Munich.

Physio Stuart Collie attended to Robertson and then accompanied him off the field and into the gym as he looked in slight discomfort. Earlier in the session, Shankland also left the pitch and took no further part in training as the Scots took precautionary measures.

Robertson was later seen at the side of the field chatting to Scottish FA staff. Early indications are that he and Shankland have not suffered major injuries and are managing their workloads. Scotland assistant coach John Carver is due to speak to media later on Monday and should be able to provide an update on both players.

Robertson would be certain to lead the national team out in the Allianz Arena on Friday in one of the biggest games in Scotland’s history. He is an automatic pick as skipper and the regular left-back at English Premier League side, Liverpool.

Hearts captain Shankland is competing with Ché Adams and Tommy Conway for a place in attack against Germany. Shankland scored Scotland’s second goal in Friday’s 2-2 friendly draw with Finland - his 33rd strike in 53 games for club and country this season.

