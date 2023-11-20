Scotland's Euros 2024 qualifying campaign is now over with Steve Clarke's men finally able to celebrate reaching next year's tournament.

John McGinn captained the side in their final fixture against Norway on Sunday night (19 November) with the side signing off with a 3-3 win. Norway kicked off the goalscoring with Aron Donnum putting it past Zander Clark in the opening three minutes but the captain soon rectified the situation with a 13 minute penalty.

A goal in the 86th minute for Norway equalised the game and Scotland now finish second in their table, four points behind Spain, and landing in pot three with Netherlands, Italy and Croatia all either in or on course to join them.

Now the Scottish footballers will return to their clubs and hope to impress Steve Clarke in the coming months and make the final cut for next year's squad.

With three Hearts men potentially on course to make the final 23, here is Edinburgh News' predicted Scotland squad ahead of Euros 2024...

Lawrence Shankland vs Norway Lawrence Shankland impressed in both Euros qualifying fixtures but must continue his club form if he is to make the plane to Germany next summer.

GK - Angus Gunn He has been Scotland's number one keeper in Craig Gordon's absence and will likely take the shirt given Gordon's extended absence.

GK Craig Gordon The Hearts keeper has been out of action for a year. Depending on his game time following the new year, he will likely take the first or second keeper spot.