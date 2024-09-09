Scotland snubbed by £35m former Hearts and Hibs transfer target

SNS Group

The Nottingham Forest midfielder appears to have decided his international future

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has confirmed that he sees his international future with England instead of Scotland. The 21-year-old made his England Under-21 debut in Friday night’s goalless draw with Northern Ireland and now appears intent to focus on life with the country of his birth.

Born in Whitley Bay, Anderson joined Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in a deal worth up to £35m during the summer. He was a transfer target for both Hearts and Hibs two years previously, when both Edinburgh clubs approached Newcastle with loan offers for the then-teenager. Ultimately, those proposals were unsuccessful.

Anderson represented Scotland at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-21 level thanks to a Scottish grandmother. After being named in Steve Clarke’s senior squad in August 2023 for a European Championship qualifier against Cyprus and a friendly against England, Anderson withdrew. The official reason given was injury but reports at the time suggested that the player wanted more time to deliberate before committing his international allegiance to one country.

It now seems that he has decided that country should be England. “Is it a final decision? Yeah,” Anderson confirmed. “I see myself playing for England. It was tough as I'm Scottish and English. It's something that I've been trying to decide for a while, and I hope I've made the right decision. It is down to how you feel, that's just the most important thing. How you feel when you put the strip on that is what swayed my decision here.”