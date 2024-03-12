Steve Clarke has named his latest Scotland squad.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for matches against Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

There IS a place for Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who has been restricted to appearances in cup games since his comeback from long-term injury. The man keeping him out, Zander Clark, has also been named in the shot-stopper department alongside Norwich City's Angus Gunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is part of the backline room, while ex-Hearts man Aaron Hickey misses out through injury. Tynecastle talisman Lawrence Shankland is selected in attack as he looks to put forward his case to be the starter at Euro 2024 this summer. Regulars like Easter Road hero John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay are all included, but Celtic captain Callum McGregor is out through injury.

First up is the Netherlands in Amsterdam on March 22nd followed with a tussle against Northern Ireland on the 26th at Hampden. They are both in preparation for the major tournament this summer, where Scotland face Germany in the opening match at the European Championship.

Then challenges against Switzerland and Hungary await as they look for a storied place in the knockout rounds. Players will hope to stay fit and play well between now and then to get involved.

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly, Zander Clark, Angus Gunn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfield: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay