Scotland team v Poland: Steve Clarke's first Nations League A line-up predicted with a different approach

The new campaign begins at Hampden Park on Thursday night

Scotland begin their Nations League campaign against Poland at Hampden Park with the Tartan Army eager for improvement following a disappointing European Championship. A draw with Switzerland was sandwiched by defeats against host nation Germany and Hungary in June as the Scots exited Euro 2024 in meek fashion.

Having earned promotion to Nations League A in 2022, Steve Clarke is looking to cement Scotland’s place among some of the elite countries in European football. That starts against the Poles, followed by a trip to Portugal on Sunday. Croatia are also in the section and all three sides will ensure a stern test of our national team’s capabilities over the next three months.

Finishing first or second in the Nations League section would earn Scotland a Pot 1 seeding for the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. That might seem a tall order after the Euros but it is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Clarke must first decide whether to stick with the three-man defensive system which failed during the summer or switch to a back four. With Kieran Tierney missing, there is scope to deploy two centre-backs and be more adventurous further forward. Our predicted line-up shows some changes and a new face in the starting XI:

1. GK: Angus Gunn

2. RB: Anthony Ralston/Max Johnston

3. RCB: Grant Hanley

4. LCB: Scott McKenna

