It was a day to forget for the Scotland youngsters as they were smashed in their latest game.

Scotland’s U21s added to a disappointing international break for the nation as they were thrashed 6-1 by Iceland on Tuesday.

Without key players like Lennon Miller who was called into the senior camp for the Nations League play-off clashes with Greece - which Steve Clarke’s side lost 3-1 on aggregate - Scott Gemmill’s side were hammered. The result piles pressure on the long-serving manager, in the job since 2016, ahead of September bringing the start of European Championship qualifiers.

The nation’s young talents are in Group B alongside Portugal, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Gibraltar. Rangers midfielder Bailey Rice was making his first start for the U21s, while Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane made several impressive saves despite the scoreline on his maiden start. Tynecastle star Adam Forrester came off the bench at half-time.

Scotland put to the sword

Benony Andresson opened the Icelandic scoring and had another before the break, with a strike by Eggert Gudmundsson adding to the misery Scotland were enduring after beating the Republic of Ireland in a friendly prior to this dismal outing. Hearts’ Finlay Pollock, on loan at Raith Rovers, was sent off for two bookings - the latter a harsh call for a dive - but it mattered little to the overall outcome.

Haukur Haraldsson had already made it 4-1 by that stage with Ryan One’s consolation strike dampened by ilmir Mikaelsson and Johannes Bjarnason efforts. Gemmill. addressing the Pollock sending off too, told the Daily Record afterwards: "It was a really embarrassing scoreline and it's disappointing to end the camp like this. The players need to quickly get up to speed with the level because you could see a clear gap between the teams.

"They were ahead of us in terms of preparation and they have got a very good team. It wasn't a good day. No, I definitely don't question the players' commitment - at this level there is no room for mistakes and there were too many mistakes today.

"It's about the players' development and actually in the long term it will help their development because there are a lot of new players playing at this level for the first time and they need to quickly improve. There are a lot of new players in the squad and we are trying to assess them and it's fair to say not many did well today, although Finlay Pollock was really good and has taken a step in the right direction in very difficult circumstances. It was 100 per cent not a red card and it was a penalty to Scotland.

"You have to remember there's not a lot of depth when it comes to young players in Scotland - these are the best young players in the country, although there are a few who are not here. These are the players we have to work with and we intend to help them.

"We have shown in the past we can compete with the best but we have to do it consistently and every error was punished there. It's part of the process. We are trying to work with new players, we are trying to implement some tactical stuff that has worked for us in the past. The players need to show it on the pitch."