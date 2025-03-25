Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs still have plenty to play for during the remainder of the Premiership season.

With just weeks to go before the top six split takes place, both clubs are firmly in the mix for a European place after moving on from underwhelming starts to the campaign. Ahead of Saturday’s home game against bottom of the table St Johnstone, Hibs are sat in third place and appear to be in pole position to land a place in Europe once again.

Hearts will face a tough looking visit to Celtic on Saturday as they look to disrupt their hosts’ push for the title and boost their own hopes of securing a return to continental competition. Unsurprisingly, it is the Hoops and Rangers that lead the way in the Premiership this season - but other stars from across the division have shone brightly during the campaign.

With the help of the stats experts at WhoScored, we take a look at the top 13 non-Old Firm stars with the highest average rating throughout the season.

1 . Brad Lyons - Kilmarnock WhoScored seasonal average rating: 6.91

2 . Corrie Ndaba - Kilmarnock WhoScored seasonal average rating: 6.96

3 . Vicko Sevelj - Dundee United WhoScored seasonal average rating: 6.99

4 . Kacper Lopata - Ross County WhoScored seasonal average rating: 7.00