It's the fantasy of every Scottish kid who ever hoofed a ball around a school playground: Leading the national team's attack at a major tournament, shouldering the aspirations of a football-obsessed country, aiming to become a Tartan Army idol in the shape of Kenny Dalglish, Ally McCoist and Denis Law. This summer in Germany, one lucky man gets that honour.

Steve Clarke's squad for forthcoming friendlies against Netherlands and Northern Ireland indicates that three players are in contention to be Scotland's principal striker at the European Championship. Southampton's Ché Adams, Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes and Hearts' Lawrence Shankland are the strikers competing in a 25-man group. That will be pruned to 23 for Euro 2024 kicking off in Munich on 14 June when Scotland take on the host nation, Germany.

The national coach clearly has decisions to make. Two more friendlies take place in early June against Gibraltar and Finland, but barring injury there is little chance of Adams, Dykes or Shankland not being on the plane. The critical issue is who makes the starting line-up against the Germans. Comparing data from all three players so far this season produces some interesting context on the matter.

Dykes is Scotland's most experienced forward with 35 caps and nine goals at international level. Aged 28, he is a regular in a QPR side sitting fifth bottom of the English Championship but possesses a physicality and mobility which Clarke values. He has made 39 appearances in total so far this term, including four for Scotland. Dykes' goal contributions amount to five goals and one assist altogether. One of those goals was from the penalty spot. His goals-to-games ratio is 0.13.

Adams is the second most-capped of the three with 27 outings in dark blue and five goals. The 27-year-old Southampton man is in rich form with nine goals in his last 18 games for the English Championship club as they push for Premier League promotion. He has played 38 times in total this season - three of which were for Scotland - managing 12 goals and five assists. None of the goals were penalties and his goals-to-games ratio is 0.32.

Shankland has only seven caps and two goals in international football but is in the form of his life with Hearts. His record of 28 goals in 40 appearances for club and country this term follows on from last season's 28 strikes in 48 games. Four of this year's 28 were penalties and he also has five assists to his name. Two of his 40 outings and one of his goals were for Scotland, and his goals-to-games ratio stands at an impressive 0.7.

Realistically, there are few others in the frame. Ryan Christie is a squad certainty for Germany but has largely occupied a central midfield role with Bournemouth this season. He has scored only once in 38 games to date and is generally used in as an advanced midfielder by Clarke. Luton Town's Jacob Brown - four goals and no assists in 2023/24 - is out for the foreseeable future after knee surgery. Kevin Nisbet of Millwall is also sidelined with a significant hamstring problem. He had managed five goals and no assists in the current campaign.

The only potential wildcard striker could be Plymouth Argyle's Ryan Hardie, who has 13 goals and four assists from 36 appearances with the English Championship club. Aged 26, he holds Scotland caps at every level from under-16 through to under-21, but harbours no senior international experience. That is likely to count against him as management look for tried-and-trusted lieutenants for Euro 2024.

Clarke is expected to hand Dykes Scotland's No.9 squad shirt, with Adams likely to be No.10 and Shankland No.20. But who will occupy the traditional No.9 role in the team? It might come down to whether Clarke considers the Scottish Premiership a higher or lower standard than England's Championship.

Shankland's stats prove he is by some distance the most prolific forward available. He has performed consistently in nearly two seasons at Hearts, becoming club captain and leading the Premiership scoring charts. It would be a major surprise if he did not break the 30-goal barrier before joining up with Scotland this summer. Hold-up play, positional sense and instinctive finishing are his strengths, with pace his obvious weakness.

