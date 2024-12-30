Ayr head coach Scott Brown | SNS Group

The Ayr United head coach has been left impressed by the talented Hearts player.

A Hearts loanee has won the acclaim of current boss Scott Brown off the back of Championship progress.

The 22-year-old made his first appearance since late August and kept a clean sheet as the Honest Men won 1-0 in West Lothian. He remained between the sticks as a 0-0 draw played out with Morton over the weekend.

He replaced injured goalkeeping rival Liam Russell and off the back of victory over Falkirk recently too, Stone is in good spirits. Overall, he’s played 14 times for Ayr since joining on loan from Hearts.

Stone said prior to the Morton draw: "We've set a high standard in the games "against Falkirk and Livi, now it's about maintaining them. It was a good feeling to be back out there and for it to go so well. I only found out last Friday I would be playing. But I'd kept myself ready in training, so I felt good going into the game.

"It was a tough double-header with the Falkirk and Livi games, and great to get six points out of six. Livingston have a great home record this year, they are very dangerous from their set-pieces.

"But we did really well and it was good to get the clean sheet. Hopefully I played my part in the win. My dad sent me a note of the team of the week on Tuesday morning, and I was in that. It's nice to get recognised for what you do, so it was good.

"I started the season really well, we were winning games and I was keeping clean sheets. But then because of injuries and Liam's form when he came in, I've not played as many games as I'd have liked. I'm just taking it week by week now, and hopefully when I get the chance I can put in more performances like the Livi one.”

Head coach Brown us also full of praise. He added: "Harry was really good. It suited the way we were playing for us to stick with Liam, and he's been fantastic for us as a young lad coming in and showing real composure.

"But you need competition in that position, and when Harry got the chance to come back in he was brilliant from start to finish. He made a huge save at a crucial time late in the game.