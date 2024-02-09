Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excitement is building in the Scottish Cup as the final 16 teams battle it out for a place in the quarter-final draw.

Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs are amongst the teams chasing a place in the quarter-final as they look to make history in Scotland’s most prestigious cup competition.

The two capital clubs have both been paired with Championship opposition as Hearts make the trip to Airdrieonians and Hibs face Inverness CT. Both sides will be firm favourites to progress to the next round and will be dreaming of going deep into the tournament.

The Scottish Cup is viewed as a hugely prestigious competition and all the teams that successfully progress to the next round will be keeping their eyes peeled on the quarter-final draw.

When is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the Scottish Cup quarter-final takes place on Sunday 11 February. It will be conducted at around 4.40pm in the before Hearts’ away game against Championship side Airdrieonians at 5pm.

How to watch the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the Scottish Cup quarter-final will be shown live on BBC One Scotland. Viewers will also be able to live stream this draw via the BBCiPlayer and the app is available for fans to download on their mobile phone or electronic device.

What teams are in the hat for the next round draw?

Eight teams will successfully advance to the next stage of the Scottish Cup. Here are all the teams with a chance of making it to the next stage of the tournament.

Greenock Morton or Motherwell

Aberdeen or Bonnyrigg Rose

Inverness CT or Hibs

Patrick Thistle vs Livingston

Kilmarnock or Cove Rangers

Rangers or Ayr United

St Mirren or Celtic

Airdrieonians or Hearts

When will the quarter-final fixtures be played?