Scotland’s biggest cup competition reaches the last eight with some big Premiership clubs involved

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts kick-off Scottish Cup quarter-final weekend against Dundee with Tynecastle Park set for an intriguing tie under the Friday night floodlights. Tony Docherty brings his team to Edinburgh looking to escape some miserable Premiership form, and his Gorgie counterpart Neil Critchley wants a result after losing to Hibs in the derby.

That begins a fascinating few days of knockout Scottish football with one quarter-final taking place each day across Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Aberdeen, Celtic, Livingston, Queen’s Park, Hibs and St Johnstone are the other six clubs involved in what promises to be a fascinating weekend of cup action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen welcome Queen’s Park to Pittodrie on Saturday doubtless wary of the Glasgow club’s giant-killing exploits against Rangers in the previous round. Jimmy Thelin’s team beat Dunfermline at home in the fifth round and will hope to take care of another Championship club this time.

Celtic host Hibs on Sunday as David Gray takes a 15-game unbeaten run to Celtic Park aiming to beat the holders for the second time in the space of a month. Fresh from beating Hearts, the Easter Road side will travel west with confidence. The last of the quarter-finals comes on Monday when St Johnstone, who lifted the trophy as part of a cup double in 2021, travel to Championship promotion challengers Livingston.

Hampden Park is the prize as Scotland’s national cup offers a break from the SPFL

The prize for all eight quarter-finalists is a place at Hampden Park, which will host both semi-finals next month. The Scottish Football Association have confirmed referees, VAR officials and TV details for the quarter-finals, and all the relevant details are listed below:

Hearts v Dundee, Friday 7 March

Referee: Kevin Clancy takes charge of the first of the four quarter-finals, assisted by David Roome and Alastair Mather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VAR: Andrew Dallas is in the chair, assisted by Graeme Stewart.

TV Details: This game is live on Premier Sports 1. Kick-off at Tynecastle Park is 7.45pm.

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park, Saturday 8 March

Referee: David Dickinson is the man in the middle, assisted by Calum Spence and Andy Milne.

VAR: Greg Aitken is in charge of the technology and will be assisted by Gary Hilland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV Details: BBC One Scotland will broadcast the game live and it will also be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Kick-off at Pittodrie is 12.30pm.

Celtic v Hibs, Sunday 9 March

Referee: Nick Walsh has been appointed referee, assisted by Frank Connor and Colin Drummond.

VAR: Kevin Clancy will operate the video system, assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

TV Details: Premier Sports 1 show their second quarter-final of the weekend. Kick-off at Celtic Park is 3pm.

Livingston v St Johnstone, Monday 10 March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Don Robertson is the match official with Jonathan Bell and Chris Rae assisting on each touchline.

VAR: There is no VAR in operation for this tie.

TV Details: BBC One Scotland will broadcast the game live and it will also be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Kick-off at the Home of the Set Fare Arena in West Lothian is 7.45pm.