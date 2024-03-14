Hearts, Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen have learned their Scottish Cup semi-final dates and kick-off times after discussions with the Scottish Football Association.

Hearts and Rangers will meet on Sunday, 21 April, in a 3pm kick-off at Hampden Park live on Viaplay. Both clubs will get an even allocation of tickets with an initial 21,000 briefs being given to each side. Hearts supporters will occupy the east side of the ground with Rangers in the west.

Celtic and Aberdeen are to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 20 April, in a tie which will be screened live by both Viaplay and BBC Scotland. Aberdeen argued that they should also get a 50-50 split of tickets but this has been denied. As a result, they will be given up to 19,000 seats.

Prices for both semis are as follows: Adults £30/40, over-65s and under-16s £15/£20. Wheelchair users prices are: Adults £12/£22, over-65s and under-16s £10/12.

Hearts explained in a statement how they had argued successfully for seats at the national stadium to be evenly split between themselves and Rangers. They must meet the cost of any unsold tickets, and are therefore now urging supporters to sell out their allocation.

"Yesterday, the club put forward a proposal to secure an equal share of tickets, guaranteeing Hearts supporters the opportunity to purchase seats in Hampden’s North Stand," said the statement on the Edinburgh club's website. "We had to make an extremely strong case for our argument, given the size of our opponents’ fanbase and historic semi-final ticket sales.

"We are, therefore, extremely pleased to confirm that our proposition was accepted, and both Hearts and Rangers will be given an initial 21k allocation of tickets to sell to our respective supporters. We would like to thank the Scottish FA for their assistance in this process.

"This gives us the best opportunity to have Steven Naismith and our players walk out onto the Hampden pitch to a sea of maroon, spread out equally and fairly across the national stadium.

"The door has now been opened for as many Hearts fans as possible to attend and, hopefully, have a special day out. One condition of this agreement is that the club covers the cost of any unsold tickets from our allocation so it is in all of our interests to sell out and give the team the level of backing that Hearts fans are famous for."

Aberdeen confirmed that their request for an even share of tickets was refused. "The club requested the opportunity to sell up to 50% of the tickets, with any unsold tickets by an agreed date being allocated to our opponents," read a statement from Pittodrie.