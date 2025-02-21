Scottish FA panel admit error over Hearts' penalty claim against Rangers

A review of Sunday’s game at Tynecastle took place this week

The Scottish Football Association’s Key Match Incidents review panel today delivered its verdict on Hearts’ penalty claim against Rangers. An independent group convened to pore over footage of last weekend’s Premiership matches, and the controversial moment at Tynecastle Park was studied closely.

Hearts claimed for a penalty-kick on 61 minutes when striker James Wilson appeared to be fouled inside the area by Rangers centre-back Clinton Nsiala. With the scoreline level at 1-1, both players went for the ball Elton Kabangu flicked back from the byline and Nsialia used two hands to bundle Wilson to the ground inside the box.

Hearts supporters appealed for a penalty, referee John Beaton let play continue and Rangers quickly mounted a counter-attack to score through Vaclav Cerny. Many inside Tynecastle were expecting VAR to intervene at the time, but the goal stood and the game restarted. Rangers went on to win the match 3-1.

The SFA’s KMI panel revealed this afternoon that Hearts should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Wilson. Their majority verdict was that VAR should have intervened to recommend an on-field review. “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (3:2) deeming the onfield decision incorrect,” was their verdict. “The majority (3:2) believed that VAR should have intervened and recommended an OFR for a possible penalty kick.”

Wilson told the Edinburgh News earlier this week that he was definitely knocked over by Nsiala and could not understand why a penalty was not awarded. “I feel the shove on my back,” he said. “It's put me off balance and got me going to ground. I definitely feel the shove on my back. I can't tell you how much it looks like a penalty, but it felt like a penalty.”

The Hearts player insisted he did not exaggerate his fall in an attempt to influence the referee. “No, I haven't. I haven't tried that. I've legit been knocked off my balance,” he added.

The KMI panel also reviewed an incident from the 17th minute of last Sunday’s match, involving a potential handball against Hagi inside the Rangers penalty area. Beaton did not award a penalty at the time and the panel unanimously agreed that decision was correct.

