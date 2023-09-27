Hearts have secured their place in the Scottish League Cup semi-final

Hearts are through to the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup following a dramatic 2-1 win over Kilmarnock. A stoppage time winner from Alex Lowry ensured the Jambos would be reaching the final four of the tournament and they will find out who they are facing in November’s semi-finals later today.

Hearts’ Edinburgh rivals will prepare to take on St Mirren who currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership on an unbeaten run. Hibs, however, are fresh off their first win under Nick Montgomery and the former A-League manager will be determined to make a positive mark in his first League match with the Easter Road outfit.

The Scottish League Cup, known for broadcasting purposes as the Viaplay Cup, is the oldest national League cup in existence, first held in 1946-47 and Rangers are the most successful team with 27 titles to their name. The Gers are also in contention to win their 28th but first must face Livingston at Ibrox this evening.

Celtic are the current champions and have won 21 League Cups in their history. However, they lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock in the second round of the tournament, and now must watch from the sidelines as the quarter-finalists await their fate.

When is the semi-final draw?

The draw will take place following Rangers vs Livingston’s quarter-final later today, Wednesday 27 September 2023.

How to watch the draw

The draw will be broadcast live on Viaplay following their coverage of Rangers vs Livingston. Kick-off for the final quarter-final clash is at 8pm with the draw taking place straight after.

When are remaining matches in Scottish League Cup?

This evening will see the three remaining quarter-finals take place. The semi-final ties are then due to be played on 5 November and 6 November with the final scheduled for Sunday 17 December.

Quarter-final ties: