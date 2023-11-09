Scottish Premiership dirtiest teams: Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic ranked

How Hearts and Hibs' foul count compares to the likes of Celtic, Rangers and the rest of their Premiership rivals

It would be safe to say both Hearts and Hibs have suffered somewhat mixed fortunes so far this season. Both Edinburgh rivals struggled to make an impact in European competition and have been unable to find any real consistency in the Premiership throughout the first three months of the season.

Further heartache arrived at the weekend when they both suffered defeats in the Viaplay Cup semi-final as a Bojan Miovski goal condemned Hibs to a narrow loss against Aberdeen and Lawrence Shankland’s late strike was not enough for Hearts as they fell to a 3-1 reverse against Rangers. Hibs drew with St Mirren as well earlier this week.

The next couple of months will be crucial for both Edinburgh clubs as they look to make progress towards challenging for a return to European competition and it won’t be for the lack of trying.

Both Hearts and Hibs have thrown themselves into some physical contests over the last three months - but how does their foul count compare to the likes of Celtic, Rangers and the rest of their Premiership rivals? We used figures provided by the Pie & Bovril X (former Twitter) account to compare, correct as of the weekend.

1 . Livingston Fouls committed during 2023/24 season as of 6th November: 163

2 . Motherwell Fouls committed during 2023/24 season as of 6th November: 141

3 . Kilmarnock Fouls committed during 2023/24 season as of 6th November: 139