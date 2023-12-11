Hibs' revival in form has reflected in the number of fans attending Easter Road each week

It's been a busy week in the Scottish Premiership with both Edinburgh sides playing three fixtures apiece. Hearts began their week with a gritty win over Kilmarnock but their winning streak soon came to an end as they faced Rangers at Tynecastle before heading up to Pittodrie where they lost 2-1 to the Dons.

Hibs have also enjoyed two wins this week but sandwiched in between was a devastating 4-1 defeat to Celtic. Nick Montgomery's side, however, do sit in fourth place having leapfrogged over their capital rivals who now sit in sixth place behind Kilmarnock.

Recent form has not just reflected in where the teams now sit in the league but it has hugely impacted how many fans chose to attend the likes of Rugby Park, Easter Road and the Tony Macaroni Stadium each week.

Ahead of what is set to be another busy weekend, here is where Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals sit in average attendances...

1 . Hibs vs Hearts in attendance battle Hibs vs Hearts in attendance battle Photo: x Photo Sales

2 . 12. Ross County Last this week is Ross County who welcome 4,278 fans each match day. Photo Sales

3 . 11. Livingston With Livingston's decrease in form, so is their average attendance which is now at 4,803. Photo Sales