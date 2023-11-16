Using fan reviews, the Scottish Premiership looks somewhat different when based on the best ranked stadiums

Hearts and Hibs have welcomed some of the Premierships biggest audiences so far this season outside of Glasgow with the Jambos and Hibees faithful heading to Tynecastle and Easter Road every week respectively.

While Steven Naismith's side currently sit in fourth as we head into the international break, Nick Montgomery's squad are in seventh following their 1-0 win over Kilmarnock last weekend. Their two stadiums have been ranked as some of the best home grounds in the country but where would they sit if the league were based on fan-reviews of each ground in the Scottish Premiership?

To determine the results for which side has the best stadium, a score out of 100 was given for each team in the Scottish top flight. Scores out of five taken from review sites TripAdvisor, Google and Yelp were taken into account, along with the overall capacity of the stadium. Here is where Tynecastle and Easter Road sit in comparison with their Scottish Premiership rivals.

2 . Celtic Park - Celtic FC Overall rank: 1. Capacity: 60,411. The highest rated Scottish Premiership football stadium is Celtic Park, scoring 4.76 out of 5. Celtic Park has 12,308 Google reviews scoring 4.7 out of 5. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Ibrox Stadium - Rangers FC Overall rank: 2. Capacity: 50,987. In second place is Rangers FC's Ibrox Stadium scores 4.68 out of 5 in the rankings. Ibrox has received a total 14,639 visitor reviews - most of which are positive. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales