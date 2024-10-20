Kenneth Vargas, Daniel Oyegoke, James Wilson and Blair Spittal got their goals against the Buddies. As for Hibs , they were beaten 3-2 away at Dundee United with Warren O’Hora and Dwight Gayle getting their goals.

They have now sunk to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table after one win from their first eight fixtures as they prepare to face their Edinburgh rivals next weekend at Easter Road. In the meantime, here is a look at the most loyal players in the Scottish top flight...