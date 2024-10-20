Scottish Premiership's most loyal players including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic and Rangers men

Published 20th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs have both been back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Hearts won their first game under the guidance of Neil Critchley 4-0 at home to St Mirren.

Kenneth Vargas, Daniel Oyegoke, James Wilson and Blair Spittal got their goals against the Buddies. As for Hibs, they were beaten 3-2 away at Dundee United with Warren O’Hora and Dwight Gayle getting their goals.

They have now sunk to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table after one win from their first eight fixtures as they prepare to face their Edinburgh rivals next weekend at Easter Road. In the meantime, here is a look at the most loyal players in the Scottish top flight...

Average days spent at club: 319, Most loyal player: Stephen O'Donnell.

1. 12. Motherwell

Average days spent at club: 319, Most loyal player: Stephen O'Donnell. | SNS Group

Average days spent at club: 383, Most loyal player: Ross Graham

2. 11. Dundee United

Average days spent at club: 383, Most loyal player: Ross Graham | SNS Group

Average days spent at club: 437, Most loyal player: Ross Laidlaw

3. 10. Ross County

Average days spent at club: 437, Most loyal player: Ross Laidlaw | SNS Group

Average days spent at club: 461, Most loyal player: Ross Sinclair

4. 9. St Johnstone

Average days spent at club: 461, Most loyal player: Ross Sinclair | SNS Group

