A roundup of the latest Scottish Premiership news ahead of the weekend’s league action.

Hearts and Hibs will return to action this weekend following the international break. The Jambos, who will be led by new manager Neil Critchley for the first time, will be gunning for their first win of the season against St Mirren.

Meanwhile, Hibs are up against Dundee United as they too hope for a positive result to break their streak of three defeats in a row. Here’s a look at some of the latest Scottish Premiership news as the weekend’s action unfolds.

Hibs starlet loaned out

Rising Hibs star Owen Calder has signed a loan deal with Lowland League side Berwick Rangers in search of valuable first team football. The 17-year-old will make a short-term switch until January 5th to gain senior experience as he eyes a bright future.

Calder featured for Hibs during pre-season and has been in strong form for the U18s as well. Since David Gray took over, he has also been involved in first team training as he moves towards senior transition. Despite being a full-back by trade, he can also operate in the centre of defence, making him a strong signing for Berwick Rangers.

“This is a good move for Owen to get his first real taste of playing competitive senior football. The Lowland League is a competitive division, so this will be a good challenge for him to see where he is at, both technically and physically,” said Malky Mackay.

“He will still train with us at HTC during the week, so we will be able to follow his progress closely.”

Celtic star believes ‘door is still open’ for his ‘dream’ move

Celtic summer signing Paulo Bernardo has admitted that he believes his ‘dream’ move could still be on the cards for him. The 22-year-old signed for the Hoops permanently in July following his previous loan spell and his arrival has helped plug the gap left by star midfielder Matt O’Riley.

Bernardo made the switch from Benfica over the summer but has revealed that the Portuguese giants are still his dream destination and that the chance could be there for him to return in the future. After coming through the academy ranks at Benfica, youth manager Renato Paiva described him as one of the ‘future stars of the club’.

Speaking to O Jogo, Bernardo said: “My dream has always been to play for Benfica and I think the door is still open. For me it is still open and if I return one day I will be very happy.”

However, the Portugal youth international has also stressed that he is ‘happy at Celtic’ right now and he wants to ‘have a good season’ as the Hoops push for another Scottish Premiership title.

“I signed a five-year contract, I'm focused there and I'm not thinking about the future, but about having a great season, other opportunities come up and who knows, maybe moving to other places, but at the moment I'm focused on having a good season and I'm happy with my decision.”