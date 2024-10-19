Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new boss on the international scene has handed the Hibs star some new ways of thinking.

He’s got a new international boss to deal with - but with that comes added element to his game for Lewis Miller after a week to savour.

The Hibs right-back was back amongst his peers at Easter Road this week after duty with Australia. He netted his first goal in a win over China before his cross was deflected into the net during this week’s draw with Japan, with Miller’s focus now turning to Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Hibs are 10th in the Premiership heading into their latest league clash. With the Socceroos, Tony Popovic is the new gaffer after Graham Arnold’s exit, and he brings a more European style to Miller’s game away from Hibs. The defender reckons that can only help him at club level.

He said: “Every coach has their own way of playing as well, don’t they, so it's just a matter of adapting to each style of play, wherever you go. I like to think I'm quite adaptable and I'm very eager to perform at both national and club level.

“It's a new role, new formation, new coach, new philosophy. I think I fit right in - he wants a very physical performance from the wing-backs. I think that comes to my advantage because I love going up and down the flanks and defensively, I thought my body positioning for both games was quite good so, it's just a matter of getting a little bit more forward now, creating a bit more.

“I’ll sink into that role the more I play there and the more I get selected. I like to think he's a European-style football manager. He wants to play intricate passes, which I love playing and at Hibs it's a little bit more direct, so I kind of have the best of both worlds now that I can do both. And hopefully this weekend I can almost combine those two styles of football and we can get out there and get a win against them.

“The travel doesn't make it easy, but that's the reason why I'm in this position right now. I can't take it for granted. I'm in a very privileged position to be a footballer, and this is the job that I've wanted to do since I was a kid, so there are no excuses for me. It’s just a matter of getting ready, doing all I can, recovery, and just getting my body right for each game.”

His phone was left lighting up in the aftermath of a moment to remember in his first Socceroos goal. For now, the attention very quickly turns back to all things Hibs and the busy run of games head before returning to his national team, including an Edinburgh derby before the end of October.

Miller added: “The adrenaline and everything kind of blocks it out, but you have that super high after it goes in and then after the game you have that realisation, when you have family and friends messaging you it kind of levels you - like, ‘Wow, you scored for your country’, which is just surreal, to be honest.

“It’s probably my greatest achievement in football so far but that's why I play football, to relive moments like that, hopefully. A lot of messages from family and friends, but it was good.

“A few of them came to the game, my Mum and Dad did, so it was good to see them too - haven't seen them in a while. A lot of my friends from back home were messaging me just saying, what a great job I've done. It’s good to hear that, but then you've got to focus on the next games coming ahead.”