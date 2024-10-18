Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has spent much of his recent career abroad after writing his name in Hibs folklore.

A Hibs hero can’t wait to tussle with a European heavyweight amid his return to the club fold abroad.

Liam Henderson is a man fans at Easter Road won’t forget, delivering the winning corner kick that David Gray headed home in 2016’s Scottish Cup final win vs Rangers. Since 2018, he been out in Italy with a variety of clubs, now with Empoli in Serie A.

He started out at Bari then moved to Hellas Verona, where he went out on loan to Empoli. Henderson then joined Lecce in 2020 before a permanent move to Empoli a year later, and last season he spent out on loan with Palermo. This season, the 28-year-old has featured nine times and will take on Napoli this weekend when Empoli face Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and co.

It’s a battle he is looking forward to as he thanks manager Roberto D'Aversa for bringing him back into the fold abroad. Henderson told TuttoMercato: "The manager and his staff have given me confidence and this is an important thing after a difficult year in Palermo from a personal point of view.

“There are many good players in midfield and the nice thing is that we are all friends. I like a manager who says things directly like he does. The manager has been good with everyone.

We know it's a tough match, we'll go out on the pitch as always to give our all. During the match we'll have to stay united and play together as a team. Even if they don't have Lobotka, Gilmour will probably play, another Scot and in my opinion very strong. You can see that the movement is doing very well, in addition to the two Napoli players (there's also McTominay, ed.)".