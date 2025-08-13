Scottish Premiership drama at Dundee United was no coincidence

Specific training drills are being incorporated into Hearts sessions at Riccarton to help produce late winning goals like Stuart Findlay’s at Tannadice. Sunday’s 94th-minute header in the Tynecastle side’s 3-2 victory over Dundee United was no coincidence, for players are being trained to deal with the pressure and demands of such scenarios.

Coaching staff have devised short game-related structures where teams have only a few minutes to score. An opposing defence is set up to sit deep and restrict space, forcing the attacking team to work their way through in limited time. The pressurised exercises paid off at the weekend as Findlay’s stoppage-time intervention won the game for Hearts. More of those training drills will take place in the build up to this week’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie at St Mirren.

Speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News, Hearts head coach Derek McInnes explained the work being done on the training pitch. He praised his players’ resolve having trailed 2-1 against United at half-time. Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring from the penalty spot before United’s Ivan Dolcek scored a free-kick equaliser and a second goal. Findlay then produced two headers after the break, the second in the dying moments, to maintain Hearts’ 100 per cent record this season.

McInnes said the will to fight until the final whistle was important in addition to customised training exercises. “I think it’s a bit of both. I think that belief and those types of qualities are important,” he said. “Also, we try to replicate certain scenarios in training that would maybe make teams dig deep. We play against teams with 10 men, either you or the opposition, or a man light and you've got to try to find a way to win with maybe four minutes to go, score a goal against a team who want to defend the box.

“We will try to do things that replicate it, but nothing really replicates it for the real deal. It’s easy doing it at a training ground when there's nobody there. On Sunday, you are playing against a team who are fighting for their point. It was harsh on United, but as a manager I've been on the wrong end of that as well. Sometimes you take the three points, you get down the road and you move on. I'm glad that we've managed to keep the winning feeling going. Now we've got work to do this week ahead of the game at St Mirren.”

Centre-back Craig Halkett caused concern during Sunday’s second half after holding his upper thigh area. He will be monitored this week ahead of the St Mirren match. “I think he overstretched,” said McInnes. “We were just debating because we thought he would have to come off, but he never seemed too troubled. He was happy to stay on.”

Hearts had already replaced Frankie Kent, who lined up on the right side of their three-man defence with Halkett in the centre and Findlay on the left. Wing-back Alan Forrest was also sacrificed in a double half-time substitution as McInnes changed formation from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2.

“I think it was harsh taking Frankie and Alan off,” he acknowledged. “But the fact of the matter was we were 2-1 down with 45 minutes to go. I just thought I'd go 4-4-2 and come down the slope to try and change the course of the game. So, it obviously helped. Having already taken Frankie off it was a concern with Halks. Thankfully, he managed to take battle on. I don't think it's anything too sinister.”

Hearts joint top of SPFL Premiership with Celtic

The euphoria created by winning Sunday’s match in such dramatic fashion enhanced the growing positivity at Hearts since McInnes took charge. The Edinburgh club have won six out of six competitive games since season 2025/26 began with Premier Sports Cup group fixtures. Celebrations at Tannadice were extensive, but the manager issued a warning in amongst them. He knows his team cannot afford to surrender a 1-0 advantage to trail 2-1 at half-time regularly.

“Everybody loves a last-minute winner. Sometimes it covers a multitude of sins. Everybody goes away happy, because you're on that feeling of disappointment, on that cusp of feeling you should have had more. As an away team, a rule of thumb sometimes is coming away from home, getting a point on the road and then getting three points at home. Normally that serves you quite well, but I actually thought that there was no settling for that on Sunday.

“United played on the Thursday [in European competition] and I think they were hanging in a wee bit. Jim [Goodwin] is obviously trying to move everybody about, get a bit of freshness here and there just to try and get their point, which would have been hard to say they didn't deserve. We played, I think, with a responsibility. We played with a belief, which pleases me that there was something more for us in the game. We kept going and we get our rewards, so it's magic that we get a late winner, which everybody loves.

“We will not be able to come back from 2-1 down, particularly away from home, time and time again. But the fact we've done it is a good reference and a good reminder for the players that, if they're ever behind and things aren't going straightforward, they've got that in them. They keep going, so we'll take the positives from it.

“I'm loving the fact that we're building a reputation from set-plays. We should have scored a couple from open play on Sunday and we should be a wee bit more clinical with that. We always thought we'd get our wingers on. The intention was to start the second half, wait until 55 or 60 minutes, then try to get them on against tired legs, maybe bring that freshness and that kind of dynamic. I thought to an extent it worked, but the game was too stop-start to have any real flow. We will try to learn from it. The goals we lose are poor and, as I say, we'll not always be able to dig ourselves out of it, but we did and we enjoyed it for that reason.”