Hearts and Hibs have been used as examples by one boss as to what can no longer be accepted at his club.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An SPFL boss has looked to away days at Hearts and Hibs as to why the culture needs to change at his football club.

After a golden era involving three trophies, top six finishes and European football, St Johnstone have been relegated to the Championship. A loss at Hearts coupled with a late Ross County penalty away at Dundee to snatch a draw in the post split fixtures was enough to officially send the Perth based side back to the Championship, having lurked at the foot of the table for much of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simo Valakari will remain in charge and after releasing 15 players, a culture change is being eyed at McDiarmid Park. That’s because losing at Easter Road and Tynecastle, plus other places, has become an acceptance in Perth.

Hearts and Hibs used in St Johnstone blast

He said to the Courier: “It needed to be done. We had to start addressing the direction the club has been heading in for some time. I felt St Johnstone had become used to losing like it was OK to go to Tynecastle, Easter Road and Rugby Park and leave with nothing. That's what we need to change. It doesn't matter where we go, we need to feel we are going for a win.

"The Premiership is a hard league, a tough environment with a lot of strong teams. We need to get the club going again in the Championship because I felt it last season when we won a few games. It can be powerful, but it didn't happen often enough to get that proper momentum. We need to do things to change that, and that means changing some personalities.”

St Johnstone relegation verdict

Speaking on their demotion, Valakari said: “When I first came here, we already started to work on two sides. We had this short term that we wanted to stay in the Premiership. I need to be very, very clear, we wanted really badly to stay in the Premiership and do the rebuilding in the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We could not do it, so now we are in the Championship and the rebuilding continues. On the football side, all the aspects of the club have been together, but now because we know where we are, we can open it. We only have one plan and we start working towards it. We’re all disappointed about the results, all disappointed about the outcomes. Of course, we need to understand that nothing is guaranteed in football.

“That’s why, yes, it was good from our club, from Adam Webb, to make it clear again that this is what we are, that’s where we go and now we start working on it. “Believe it or not, I have not watched the penalty (at Dens Park). I have not seen it because, as I always said, I look first in the mirror and I look at myself. I had enough games to do it right, so I have not even looked at what happened there.”