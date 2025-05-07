Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hearts starlet has shone in the second half of this season and sparked a glowing assessment.

An SPFL manager has told Hearts they’ve got an exciting talent on their hands after getting a first-hand look during his loan spell.

Callum Sandilands has spent the second half of the season on loan in League One with Montrose. The Links Park side have finished eighth in the third tier and avoided an unwanted play-off match to secure safety in the division, with Sandilands playing a big part in that.

The 19-year-old - described as an attacking midfielder by Montrose - made 18 appearances and scored 3 goals in the second half of the season. His first was in a draw away at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in March followed by a brace in a 3-2 win at Stenhousemuir later in the month.

Manager Stewart Petrie was delighted with the impact made by Sandilands as he now heads back to Tynecastle at the conclusion of his loan. “When Callum arrived in January, he brought a real freshness and youthful energy to our midfield and was always a threat going forward. He is a credit to his club, his family, and himself and clearly has a big future ahead. We would again like to thank Hearts for allowing the loan to happen, and we wish Callum all the best for the future.”

Sandilands said: “I just wanted to thank the Club for the opportunity and all the support throughout. Montrose is a great club and a top group of boys who I’m sure will have a successful future!”

A club statement read: “Following the conclusion of the season last Saturday, loanee Callum Sandilands has returned to his parent club, Heart of Midlothian. Callum arrived at Links Park at the turn of the year as Stewart Petrie’s first signing of the January transfer window and has played an important part in the Gable Endies fight to stay in League 1.”

Hearts youngsters shine

Sandilands said after signing on loan from Hearts: “I’ve been at Hearts for three-and-a-half years but it’s time I needed to get out on loan, senior men’s football. I can feel the difference straight away. Last few years I’ve played in the Lowland League with the B team, trying to push on with the first team. I’ve been training with them, getting some bench appearances. That time in the Lowland League has helped the step but it’s needed to move on and trying to get men’s football under my belt for pre-season next season, moving on.”

There have been a number of young players who have spent time away from Hearts on loan this season that have impressed. Goalkeeper Liam McFarlane will take place in the League One play-offs after establishing himself as the number one at Bayview. Finlay Pollock had emerged as a striker at Raith Rovers before a season ending injury while Macaulay Tait is at Livingston fighting to get the Lions back to the Premiership via the play-offs. He has been a regular under David Martindale since signing on loan.