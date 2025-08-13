The club have also rejected a bid for a former Hearts star - as he provides a transfer update.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has hinted more Hearts players could be heading to Perth as part of their new agreement with the Tynecastle side.

The pair have struck up a co-operation ahead of this season, that allows players aged 16 to 21 and who are eligible for Scotland to move between the two clubs during the campaign. Adam Forrester was moved out to the Championship side for regular senior experience but new signing Christian Borchgrevink’s thigh injury leaves Hearts light in that department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant that the youngster returned to Hearts after less than a week and Valakari has provided his verdict. He insists that’s part of the process with this new agreement, but insisted it does open up the potential of more Jambos players signing on in Perth.

Hearts transfer update on loan agreement

Valakari told The Courier: “Hearts wanted the co-operation agreement. That told me how highly they rate Adam. They know he can do a good job in the Premiership. It is how it is. As I’ve always said, my preferred option would be for all our players to be permanent signings.

“Then there are no grey areas. But this cooperation agreement might give us different opportunities and players. We know the rules of this agreement. There is no point thinking: ‘What if they call him back’. We knew that he might go at some point but that’s why we have got depth in our squad. Football can change so quickly in many different ways – injuries being the obvious one. This is just another example.”

Saints also have a couple of ex Jambos on their books, including striker Makenzie Kirk. His impressive form in Perth after a goal laden stint in the Hearts ‘B’ team has sparked interest from Peterborough United. Valakari has confirmed interest but insisted he’s delighted with how the forward has reacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makenzie Kirk transfer latest

He added: “The club rejected a bid for Makenzie. It is normal football business – he is a good player, he scores goals, and he is young. We knew there would be interest in him this summer. Rightly so. Nothing has changed. He’s our player, he is working hard and we will see what happens. At this moment he’s our player.

“We are not desperate to sell. That’s how it is. We know how difficult it is to find strikers – it’s the hardest thing in football, scoring goals. At the moment we have a very good situation with our forwards. We have different types of players and have options depending on what the game needs. It’s a good sign for our club that we have players attracting interest from other teams. Makenzie came back at the start of pre-season in good shape.

“He had built himself up more in the gym. And he has been very good in working on his weaknesses and improving his strengths. Yes, there is interest in him, and you could say that might be a distraction. But Makenzie has been very mature in the way he has handled it. He has been happy to leave it to his agent and his dad so he can concentrate on his football. That’s exactly what you need to do.”