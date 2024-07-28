Premiership predicted table vs actual table 23/24 - where Hibs, Hearts ranked

Hearts ended last season in 3rd position behind Celtic and Rangers. The Edinburgh outfit will be aiming for more of the same again in the next campaign.

Steven Naismith’s side will also be looking to make a good account of themselves in Europe too. They need to make sure that they keep hold of key striker Lawrence Shankland in this window.

As for Hibs, last term turned out to be turbulent for the Easter Road club. They underperformed and have turned to former player David Gray as their permanent manager after Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery’s failed spells in charge.