Here’s all you need to know about the last 16 tie in Paisley

It’s been a superb start to the season for Derek McInnes as Hearts made it two wins from two in the Scottish Premiership, thanks to a dramatic 3-2 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. The win means McInnes maintains his 100% win record so far as Jambos boss, after the Gorgie side also won all four games in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Hearts will face St Mirren in the last 16 of the Cup, who almost held Celtic to a goalless draw at Parkhead on the opening day, but were undone by a late winner. Stephen Robinson’s men are yet to score in the Premiership, but topped their group in the League Cup group stage.

For the Saints, it’s a chance to really kick their season into gear, for Hearts it could be a statement win that proves their ambition for silverware this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Last 16 Premier Sports Cup tie:

When is St Mirren vs Hearts?

St Mirren vs Hearts will take place at the SMISA Stadium in Paisley on Saturday 16th August. Kick off time will be 3pm.

Where can I watch St Mirren vs Hearts?

The match will be available to live stream on the Premier Sports Player.

What are other key dates in the Premier Sports Cup?

In the event of a draw after normal time, there will be 30 minutes of extra time to be played. Thereafter, if necessary, a penalty shootout will determine the outcome of the match.

Whoever emerges victorious will advance to the Quarter Final stage, played on the weekend of September 20th/21st. The remaining games will be played at Hampden, with the semi finals taking place on the weekend of November 1st/2nd, before the final on Sunday December 14th.

What is the team news ahead of St Mirren vs Hearts?

With the current crisis Hearts have in the right back area, Adam Forrester returned for a bounce game with Ross County yesterday. Following the injury to Christian Borchgrevink, who is out for 6-8 weeks, Forrester may be recalled by McInnes from his co-operation loan with St Johnstone.

Forrester has already played in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup and looks like a viable short term option for McInnes. The Hearts boss was forced to play Alan Forrest at wing back and Frankie Kent at right centre back against United, with both players being substituted at half time.

McInnes will also have a decision to make about the goalkeeping situation. Zander Clark will be disappointed with his performance against Dundee United as he was beaten by a free kick and near post strike. The Hearts number one got bailed out by his teammates on Sunday, however his place in the starting XI may be vulnerable.

With nine subs available in the matchday squad for Saturday, as well as Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof potentially available for selection, McInnes can’t complain about his options for the Paisley clash, where Hearts will be backed by a sold-out away end.