St Mirren v Hearts injury news as 5 out and 4 doubts

Latest Hearts news as we look at the injury outs and doubts for both sides ahead of the Jambos clash at St Mirren

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts will head to Paisley this weekend as they take on the Scottish Premiership number two side St Mirren. Steven Naismith’s squad found a return to form last time out as they beat Aberdeen 2-0 following a string of poor results that left them eighth in the league.

However, last weekend’s triumph now sees the side jump to fifth in the table with Naismith hopeful that the squad can keep their composure as they head into a tricky few weeks of fixtures. While Hearts prepare to travel to Paisley, the side welcome the return of Odel Offiah who has rejoined the Tynecastle camp following a medical incident a few weeks ago. The 20-year-old defender headed back down south for further checks with his parent club Brighton, but is now back in Gorgie ahead of the weekend’s action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad