He left Hearts at the end of last season. | SNS Group

The Hearts youngster has left and now moves to a SPFL side.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelty Hearts have signed Hearts academy graduate Murray Thomas.

The young forward departed Tynecastle at the end of last season after time featuring for the club’s Lowland League ‘B’ team. He made two senior appearance for Hearts, having scored eight times with 14 assists from 51 matches at fifth tier level for the youth side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas moved to Tynecastle from Linlithgow Rose in 2015 and scored during the Youth Cup final in 2022. After a trial period with the League One side, Kelty have made a move to sign him ahead of the 24/25 campaign, with Premier Sports Cup group stage fixtures already away.

Kelty start their section on Tuesday when making the long trip north to Elgin City. Then they take on Hibs, before finishing off with matches against Peterhead and Queen’s Park. The club have confirmed they have snapped up the 20-year-old after a time on trial.

They said: “We would like to welcome Murray Thomas as our latest signing for the 24/25 signing. The 20 year old forward joins the club from Heart of Midlothian where he made his first team debut in July 2022 when he made an appearance from the bench at Celtic Park.

“Last season saw Murray make 24 appearances for the impressive Jambos B team as they clinched the runners up spot in the Lowland League. Murray has featured and impressed during the pre-season fixtures and we look forward to seeing more of him in Kelty's maroon. Welcome to New Central Park Murray.”