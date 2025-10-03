Tynecastle defender knows Aberdeen is a warning

Stephen Kingsley hears the Hearts fans whispering about a Premiership title dream. Some are more reserved, others are vocal, but it’s hard to miss with the club top of the league. The defender welcomes the positivity from it whilst advising team-mates to stay grounded with the league season merely six matches old.

“There is a lot of talk in the media and around the fans, rightly so. It's good that they're getting excited,” said Kingsley. “It just means that we're doing something right on the pitch. It's our job to make sure that continues. We just need to do what we need to do on the training pitch and make sure we take it on to a Saturday. And if that vibe and feeling can continue, then that's amazing.

“Even when we've not particularly played well, we've been winning games, which is a great sign, a great marker to have as a team. Maybe when you're not even at your best and you're getting results and grinding them out, that's brilliant. I think you've seen maybe in the last two weeks especially that performances have been better.”

Hearts beat Rangers and Falkirk in their last two fixtures without conceding a goal. They entertain rivals Hibs in the Edinburgh derby this weekend knowing their city neighbours would love to knock them off that Premiership perch as they sit two points clear of Celtic. “No, I think it's dangerous thinking too far ahead. I mean, we've got Hibs at the weekend,” Kingsley remarked.

“Obviously, it's a massive game for us. It's a good marker to see where we're at just now as well. We've obviously got a really good result at Ibrox, but Edinburgh derbies are just a bit different. Usually, form kind of goes out the window in these games It's one of those crazy games, crazy encounters. So it's one that we're all looking forward to but that's all we're really thinking about now.

“If we can get a win in that one, we're in a great position. You then go into the international break and you can then maybe sit down and look at where you are - where you maybe project you want to be for the next international break in November. I think that's maybe more what you're after, small targets along the season. Not thinking too far ahead, but small little targets to keep ticking off. And, as I said, keeping that vibe going, that atmosphere and being a place where teams don't want to play against you.”

If Hearts need a warning on how early-season form can fade, they need only look back to last season. Aberdeen won 15 of their first 16 games in all competitions and drew the other one. Talk of a title challenge alongside Celtic gathered pace, but the second half of the season brought a downturn in form and they finished fifth.

“That just shows you football. I think Scottish football in general,” said Kingsley. “I mean, you look at Hibs last year. Hibs were down with us by Christmas time and then look how they finished. I think when you go on runs like that in Scottish football, you tend to shoot up the league. I mean, Aberdeen at the beginning of the season, then they didn't do well the second part of the season. But because they'd been on such a good start of the season, it almost helped them a bit. They obviously got the Scottish Cup win at the end as well.

“Hibs hadn't done great the first part of the season last year and then they finished really strong. It's great to have these runs, but it's the consistency that will get you to where you want to go in the season. That's it. Saturday is a massive game for us in terms of landing a marker, but that's the opening part of the season done. That's all it is.”

Kingsley acknowledges that the average Scottish football fan wants something different other than Celtic or Rangers winning the top flight, as has been the case since the mid-1980s. “I think it's only natural for people to get excited about that because it's just been the same narrative for so long. That's understandable,” said the defender. “We can't concern ourselves with that. We know what our objectives are, what we need to do, so we need to continue that going forward.

“If we can keep that atmosphere going with the fans, and they keep talking about it, it means we are continuing to do our job. So it's almost kind of simplified for us. We know what we need to do, and we know we need to keep that good feeling going. And where it takes us then we'll see where it goes. But as I said, Saturday is a massive one, and we want to go into the international break having a real solid cluster of games there, and looking forward ahead to the next one.”

Hearts didn’t manage to beat Hibs in any of last season’s derbies. “No matter when you lose one, I think even when we've done well and we've maybe not got the result we wanted, it's a bitter pill to swallow,” admitted Kingsley. “Obviously I didn't play the games last season because of injury, but even watching it and watching the boys and being in here after the games, it's horrible. So a lot rides on it.

“Even though you're in form and everything, I think it's important that you then take that into these games and you get the result right because results like that can really affect that good feeling, that good atmosphere that we've worked so hard to create. If it is a bad result, it's not the end of the world. We're still in a good run of form, but we're going to be doing everything we can to make sure that we continue on and, as I said, just give ourselves the best possible chance.”

Hearts are playing with confidence under new head coach Derek McInnes and have scored 32 goals in all competitions already this term. It is a major factor underpinning their fortunes. “It is, of course it is, and you need to make sure that that confidence is there and you take that into the game, but I've been in a lot of derbies now to know that whoever the in-form team is, it usually does turn into a tense affair,” Kingsley observed in relation to this weekend.

“I think that's why we're just trying to focus on what we do and make sure that we have a game plan and we execute it on the pitch. In amongst the chaos, I think we need to make sure that we're in a position where we can do everything we can to get the result. A lot of the derbies I've been involved in, it's very cagey and doesn't always work out the way you want it to in terms of performance and gameplan, so I think that's going to be our focus this week. We will just be excited for it, be ready for it, get up for it. Obviously, it's not hard to get up for these kind of games, but at the same time, we won't let it overpower what we want to do.”