A new Hearts deal has been sealed for the defender.

Steven Naismith says Stephen Kinglsey is someone who drives high Hearts standards as the defender pens a new deal.

The 30-year-old joined the club in 2020 after time down in the English Football League with clubs like Swansea City and Hull City, having started his career at Falkirk. He has now committed his future to Tynecastle for the next three years, having already appeared 144 times for Hearts, scoring `13 times.

Head coach Steven Naismith has been discussing the new deal for one of his experienced pros, and why it makes perfect sense. He said: "Stephen's more than earned this new contract. He ticks loads of boxes for Hearts.

"He's experienced, he's played internationally, and he's got a level of consistency and performance. I'm delighted we've got it sorted and, to be honest, it was an easy one to do. He understands what the club can give him in his life, and we get a fantastic professional who can help drive standards as we look to progress."

Kingsley added: ““I’m delighted, it’s one that’s been talked about for a wee while, so I’m pleased it’s over the line and I can focus on the season ahead. A few conversations with the manager sealed the deal for me. To be honest, I’m really happy here. It’s an exciting time ahead with the way the club is going, for the fans and the players.

“We’ve built up a great momentum getting into Europe season after season, and we’re in a position where we can really kick on now. Off the pitch, it’s ideal for my family and I’ve got kids that love coming to the games at Tynecastle.

“I’ve had some great moments here, personally, so I’m hopeful that I can add to that as well. I’m as happy here as I’ve ever been in a long time. I’ve said it since the minute I arrived at the club, that the dressing room here is top notch.

“It’s looking like we’re going to have another enjoyable season with each other, and I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

It adds to the feel-good factor surrounding Hearts at the minute. Having finished third in the Premiership last season, Naismith’s side have discovered that they will face Viktoria Plzen or Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih in the Europa League play-off round later this month. Their Premiership campaign started with a strong performance in a 0-0 draw against Rangers, with Dundee the opponents this weekend.