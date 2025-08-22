SPFL Premiership battle doesn’t faze a man with EPL and EFL experience

There is a degree of surprise when Stephen Kingsley announces he is Hearts’ oldest outfield player. He only turned 31 last month. A cultured defender with English Premier League experience, he now finds himself in an unusual position. Kingsley has been used as a squad player by the Edinburgh club so far this season. This is underlined by statistics showing one start and three substitute appearances.

Harry Milne’s form at left wing-back and Stuart Findlay’s goalscoring exploits from left centre-back have relegated Kingsley to something of a bit-part role. He only managed 15 appearances last season, partly because of injury. He won’t go banging on head coach Derek McInnes’ door to complain right now. It’s not his style. Not that he would have much of an argument given Milne and Findlay’s recent performances. He intends to wait it out, be patient and focus on being a good team-mate.

However, anybody expecting Kingsley to sit back and accept a long-term marginal role should consider a rethink. “People can say what they want and think what they want but, in my own headspace, I feel better than ever,” he says, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “I feel strong, I feel fit. I know I’ve still got a lot to give. It’s about being focused, being that experienced head, and when I get that opportunity I need to try to take it and do something special.”

He scored a late goal after coming on as substitute in Hearts’ first competitive game under McInnes - last month’s opening Premier Sports Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic. There was no game time against Hamilton Academical or Stirling Albion, but the defender then played 90 minutes in the final group match against Dumbarton. He was an unused substitute in the first Premiership fixture against Aberdeen, then a late replacement at Dundee United. He also came on in extra-time at St Mirren in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie, scoring a penalty in his club’s 5-4 shootout defeat.

Kingsley is philosophical about his situation and doesn’t intend to create any drama over it. McInnes does not need to explain anything to him. “Not really, I’m experienced enough to know the situation. The boys have been doing well,” says the player. “If we need to have that conversation then we will, but there’s no need just now. The boys have been really good, you look at the Premier Sports Cup games and I featured in two of them. I came on against Dundee United and then again on Saturday. If I’m called upon from the start, brilliant. If it’s from the bench, then I want to make an impact.”

He may need to exercise more patience in the weeks ahead whilst awaiting an opportunity. “Yeah, which is natural,” shrugs Kingsley. “Coming back into pre-season, there were a lot of bodies. The boys did very well, I got the second half of pre-season but I knew the boys were doing really well, especially down the left side. Harry had been great and Stuart has been scoring goals. That’s just football, isn’t it? You need to bide your time. I’m always going to be the professional about it, make sure I’m there for the boys and, whenever I’m called upon, I’ll be ready.

“I’m not thinking about it too much in terms of getting frustrated by it because I’m there for the boys. I want to train every day as hard as I can and be ready for whenever I’m called upon. I got a couple of games, I know it’s not a lot of minutes but it’s still getting on to try and make an impact. I will be the professional that is expected of me, and be that experienced head as well. I think that’s important. Maybe I can help the younger boys and the boys just in the door.

“It’s a big squad and I can joke about it just now but I think I’m the oldest outfield player in the squad. I definitely am - I’ve been told I am,” he laughs. “That’s another responsibility. I want to be there for my team-mates, make sure I’m that calming figure and try to be there for whenever I’m needed. It’s up to the manager and staff to decide when I’m utilised. I’ll make sure I’m really when that time comes.”

SPFL Premiership fixtures return as Hearts face Motherwell

Saturday’s cup exit was the first disappointment for Hearts since they appointed McInnes. They intend to use the jolt in a positive way. “Absolutely, when you lose then you always try to learn from it,” Kingsley points out. “Unfortunately, in a cup competition, then a loss means your out. It’s not like the league where you just move on and dust yourself down. This one is going to hurt but it’s important for us to recognise we have a massive job coming up this weekend against Motherwell in the league. All heads need to be on that.

“With regards to Saturday, absolutely, we are going to bottle that emotion up and make sure we learn from it so that it doesn’t happen again come the Scottish Cup later in the season. Everybody was disappointed with how the first half went on Saturday, and rightly do. We didn’t start properly at it as much as we have in previous games. I think it was a bit of a struggle to understand the way the game was going.

“I felt we were better in the second half and same again in extra-time. Having said that, I still didn’t think we were great, but if anyone deserved to go on and win it then I thought it was us. I don’t feel we really did enough to trouble the keeper. We got into some good areas and it didn’t really come to much. We just couldn’t get it done in extra-time.”