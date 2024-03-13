Steve Clarke has discussed the Hearts goalkeeper situation

Five goalkeepers and three spots - with two Hearts goalkeepers well in the mix for them.

Steve Clarke has some dilemmas to deal with between the sticks ahead of a tantalising trip to Germany. In his latest Scotland squad for friendlies with the Netherlands and Northern Ireland, he has named four shot-stoppers. Alongside Norwich City's Angus Gunn and Motherwell captain Liam Kelly, Hearts duo Zander Clark and Craig Gordon are selected.

Only a trio of goalkeepers will go to Euro 2024 this summer, which means two will be gutted by the news of omission. Gordon has fought his way back from a serious leg injury to be involved again with the national team and Hearts, but Clark's form under Steven Naismith has limited him to Scottish Cup matches since his return.

Having him playing every week would make selecting Gordon easier for head coach Clarke, but that won't necessarily stop him from boarding the plane to Germany. He said: "I would probably be a bit easier for selection if he was Hearts number one. Obviously I have to take a lot of different factors into consideration. I wouldn't say if he only plays two more cup games, I wouldn't select him.

"His experience is there to be seen. His performances for me as the head coach would have some bearing on it. But you have to be fit and well, pretty much alike goalkeepers who are playing all the time as they get into a rhythm. It's going to be a difficult decision to narrow that four, if you include Robby McCrorie that five, that three that we will take in the summer.

"That will come down to me as to whether I think Craig is right or not right to go. What I would say is, don't discount Zander, as he is keeping him out the Hearts team. That tells you how good Zander has been to keep a keeper of Craig's stature out the team. It will be an interesting choice."

With limited competitive minutes, Clarke is keen to see Hearts veteran Gordon mix it with the rest of the group. Having come back from another serious blow, the Scotland boss is in no doubt over the stopper's resilience.

He said: "Three of them will go. That is me talked it through! There's every chance you get a goalkeeping injury so it's nice to have the four. I am saying of the four that three will go to the Euros but maybe two get injured. Then I need to find another goalkeeper to come in.

"Young Robby McCrorie at Rangers has been my go-to for bringing in if I need an extra goalkeeper. Those are the five that I am thinking three will go to the Euros. It's a chance for me to see Craig working up close and working with the other goalkeepers in the group.

"He has played three games since coming back but without being disrespectful to the opposition, it's Spartans, Airdrie, Morton. Craig hasn't been overworked in the games so it will be nice for the goalkeeper coach, Chris Woods, and myself to see him up close and personal. It's nice to have Angus back in the group as well.

"Mentally and physically he is in great shape. He is a strong willed person, very strong mentally to come back from such a significant injury at that stage in his career. He's done great to be back involved and let's see how it goes."

Ahead of the international double-header, Clarke has also provided an update on injured stars Callum McGregor, Ryan Jack and former Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, as well as welcoming the returns of Grant Hanley, Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

He added: "Quite a few of them who were missing in November are here. It is good to get a few boys back. He (Hanley) has been out for a long time with a tricky injury, especially at that stage in your career. But he has done well. He is back in the Norwich team. I have seen him live a couple of times and he is doing alright. It is nice to have him back in. He is one of my reliables.

"Okay. He (Tierney) has started one of the games and has played 85 minutes. He has had a few games the bench. He is okay, he is good. We might need to manage his minutes a little bit because he is obviously coming back from an injury. But it is nice to have him back.

