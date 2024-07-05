SNS Group

Some fans have called for the national coach to leave his job

Qualifying for successive European Championships and missing out on a World Cup through a play-off defeat isn’t a bad record for any Scotland manager. Steve Clarke is entitled to reflect on his five-year tenure as national coach with plenty satisfaction, even though the Tartan Army’s recent groans of discontent will not have bypassed his ears.

Last week’s Euro 2024 exit came with the inescapable notion that Scotland underperformed in Germany. Going down 5-1 to the host nation, drawing 1-1 with Switzerland and losing 1-0 to Hungary amounted to a meek elimination. Some supporters are calling for a change of manager, some just want a change in tactics. Either way, little is likely to alter in the short term.

Clarke stands alongside the most successful Scotland coaches in history after reaching Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. Jock Stein, Andy Roxburgh and Craig Brown all guided the country to two major finals. No-one has ever reached three. Perhaps that is one of the major factors which will keep the 60-year-old in office at Hampden Park, where his contract runs until the 2026 World Cup.

Discussing the Euro 2024 fallout, Hearts head coach Steven Naismith offers a useful insight into Clarke’s mindset. Naismith was one of the national team’s assistant coaches up until summer 2023 and explains the long-term thinking in Clarke’s head. He believes the prospect of walking away from the job will not have entered his mind.

“No, I don't think so. There is raw emotion,” said Naismith. “Because it felt so good going into the tournament, then you have build-up games, then injuries, then we don't have a right-back - that just deflated all that optimism. The Germany game sets you off with a terrible feeling. After the second game, I felt optimistic thinking that we know what we need to do and we can still go through. At the end of it, it's Scotland. Everybody has the usual reaction: 'Right, rip everything up, let's tear it up and move on.'

“We aren't going to move a full squad on and bring in new players. The manager, throughout the whole time I was there, had a bigger and longer-term plan. There was loads of stuff happening to build a consistency in getting to tournaments. We have done that now, getting to two tournaments out of the last three.

“The disappointment and frustration is: Did we go through the tournament and do as well as we should have? No. That doesn't mean it's the end of the road. I would be confident in saying I don't think that has crossed the manager's mind at all.”

There does not seem to be much support for change within the Scottish Football Association hierarchy, either. They are aware of fans’ disappointment and, in some cases, anger at Scotland’s performances in Germany. With Georgia, Slovenia, Romania, Austria, Slovakia, Turkey and Switzerland all reaching the Euro 2024 knockout rounds, it was not inconceivable that a Scotland side of similar standing could have done so. The expanded 24-team tournament meant only eight countries went home after the group stage.

The bigger picture, the one the SFA will focus on, is that they waited more than 20 years to find a manager capable of guiding Scotland to major tournaments. When Clarke has reached two and missed out on a third in a play-off, they will be reluctant to dispense with him.

“Yeah. If you look at it subjectively, it's a much higher risk of taking strides back the way if you change the manager at this moment in time,” opined Naismith. “From knowing him [Clarke], after every tournament, he reviews everything: 'Where can we get better? Where can we improve?'

“After the disappointment of not making the World Cup and losing to Ukraine, the changes in the dynamic were made, you could argue Scotland had their best qualifying campaign for however many years. That was an improvement. He will 100 per cent have looked over the tournament, looked at what we could do better or differently. I don't think the people making the decisions will have a hard decision to make, or be influenced by people's initial disappointment.”

Naismith outlined various reasons for Scotland’s showing in their three Group A matches. “Ultimately, everybody is disappointed. Getting to the Euros probably couldn't have gone any better. The tournament was the polar opposite of that,” he acknowledged. “I think everything that could go wrong, went wrong. You can talk about the selection or tactics. A huge part for me is that about half of our squad either went into the tournament injured or just coming back from injury. You could look at every player in that category and see that they aren't actually playing their best football. That killed us, I think.

“We looked a wee bit sluggish at times, a bit off it, like we didn't have that power and energy we had against Spain or away to Norway in the qualifiers. It's not that the players are not fit. When you come back from injury, players take time to get that sharpness. I think that's the biggest thing we missed. Ultimately, there is nothing you can really do about it. We are not a nation with a bank of 26 first picks then another bank of 26 back-ups. We started to compromise.

