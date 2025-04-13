Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was disappointment for Hearts as their draw at Motherwell allowed St Mirren to land a top six place after the Premiership split.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has expressed his ‘massive disappointment’ after Neil Critchley’s side missed out on a top six place after a low-key goalless draw at Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Hearts travelled to Fir Park knowing a win would see them land a top six spot as the split takes place - but they were unable to find a way beyond their hosts throughout a frustrating afternoon for both sides. The stalemate allowed St Mirren to land a place in the top six after they came through dramatic 3-2 home win against Ross County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game appeared to be heading towards a 2-2 draw as goals from Buddies duo Caolan Boyd-Munce and Jonah Ayunga were cancelled out by Rohan Hale and Jordan White - but it was the hosts that would have the final say as a fine strike from Roland Idowu handed them all three points. It allowed Stephen Robinson’s men to see off challenges from Hearts and Motherwell and take their place in the top six.

Former Hearts boss Naismith - who was sacked earlier this season after a poor start to this term- pointed to an inability to produce in ‘big moments’ as the main reason behind the failure to earn a top six spot.

He told BBC Sportscene: “Massive disappointment and it’s really sad for me to see that after being involved at the start of the season. I think the minimum objective is top six - and it’s got to be that.

“Not to make it is really disappointing and it comes from the level of pressure at the club, the standards in what is expected. After going three seasons of going third, fourth, third, the expectation has built and what is wanted is definitely high. For it not to be there, it’s a tough club to be at when things are tough. It’s when it is tight at the end of the game, you need someone to come up with the goods. Shanks (Lawrence Shankland) did that a lot last season, it’s not worked out for him this season - but Kabangu has come in, scored some goals, but in these big moments, this is probably where this season has not gone to plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need to batter the door down”

Naismith also expressed his surprise that neither Hearts or Motherwell appeared to go for the jugular in a game described as ‘cagey’ by the former Hearts boss and his successor at Tynecastle.

He said: “The manager said it was cagey - but from playing at Hearts, when you go into a game and you must win to get your objective of getting into the top six, you need to batter the door down. That didn’t happen and you could say that for both teams. There were stages today when if Motherwell win, they go into the top six - but I think it was a very cagey, low-tempo game and there wasn’t either team piling on pressure at any point in the game.”

Your next Hearts read: Hearts star gets frank over bottom six finish and what doesn't change over Scottish Cup objectives