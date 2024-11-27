The former Hearts head coach signed the star in the summer transfer window - but was rarely used.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Naismith reckons Musa Drammeh needs time to settle into Hearts life after watching the forward score his first in maroon.

The former Tynecastle player and head coach was watching on as Celtic inflicted a 4-1 defeat upon Neil Critchley’s men on Saturday. One positive from the game was the forward signed from Sevilla Atlético in the summer, who netted an excellent finish to open his goal account for Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances have been limited since Naismith brought him into the club during a summer recruitment drive but he has now appeared against Rangers and Celtic as a substitute under Critchley. He wasn’t picked as part of the European squad, so is ineligible vs Cercle Brugge in the Conference League on Thursday.

His prowess in front of goal is what the ex-forward likes but some time to settle into life in Gorgie wouldn’t go amiss. Naismith told the BBC: “He’s somebody who has come in and probably needs time to just settle.

“But his biggest attribute is his finishing. It is very good, from close range and from a distance. In my time at the club he’s definitely showed that in training at times.

“This moment in the game it was good for Hearts to get something from the game, it was probably just too late for them to get back in and get some points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked how it feels to watch the Jambos now following his exit in September, he said: “Slightly strange. But I want them to do well. I signed most of the players, I believe they’re a good squad.

“I think where they’re sitting at the moment is disappointing. But you see from the performances, there’s loads of good moments. It’s not all negative so I think in the coming weeks they can pick up points.”