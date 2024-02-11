Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Naismith insists Hearts are keen to put their Hampden woe to bed - as he provided an update on Craig Halkett after a 4-1 Scottish Cup triumph over Airdrie.

The defender hobbling off injured was the only blotch on an otherwise stellar afternoon for the Jambos in Scottish Cup round of 16 action. A brace from talisman Lawrence Shankland plus Kenneth Vargas and Calem Nieuwenhof goals were enough to put them into a quarter-final with Morton courtesy of a 4-1 scoreline.

There was concern for the centre-back though, who has already had to deal with serious injury at Tynecastle, as he signalled to the bench and was subsequently brought off. Naismith has allayed some fears around Halkett and insists there was no need to take risks.

He said: "It's something with his knee. Doesn't seem to be anything major but we don't know at the moment. We just need to wait and see. At that moment in the game there wasn't any major risk to carry on. It allowed us to get Kye Rowles on the pitch as well."

Naismith's men have already been at Hampden once this season. Now the boss hopes they can beat Morton and make amends for their Viaplay Cup defeat to eventual winners Rangers.

He added: "Really good performance. Overall, pleased with everybody's performance. The goal we concede is pretty sloppy but overall it's a good night. We are pleased to be on the next round and the demand of the club is to be in the later round of the cup.

"I think everybody in the last eight thinks they have a chance. Our tie away to Morton, people will think there is a potential upset there.

"If we are not at it, it'll be a difficult game. They have a manager with an understanding of what he wants.

"You need to have the main foundations of your performance at a top level otherwise you are going to give yourselves problems. We have to make sure that's right. That gives us a chance.

"One of the games that has been disappointing this season is the semi-final in the last cup. We want to get to the semi-final and beyond this time.