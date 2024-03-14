Steven Naismith answers Hearts transfer question over Yan Dhanda after Ross County playmaker sickens Hibs
Steven Naismith has refused to be drawn on a Hearts move for Yan Dhanda after the Ross County playmaker left Hibs sickened.
The attacking midfielder struck a controversial 98th minute leveller to secure a 2-2 draw for Don Cowie's side against Nick Montgomery's. Hibs were left miffed after the County throw-in during the build-up to the attacking midfielder's goal appeared to have been given to the hosts incorrectly.
Dhanda is believed to have signed a pre-contract to join Hearts at the end of the season once his deal in Dingwall ends this summer. There is yet to be anything official on either side but in his broadcast press conference, Naismith was pressed on whether he could say anything officially on the 25-year-old.
The response was coy, as he insisted work was being done on a number of players. He said: "No, no. There's players we're looking at throughout, trying to improve the squad. So we'll see what happens."
When the response aimed at him insisted he wasn't the best poker player, he admitted: "No, I'm not!"
Naismith added on the County clash ahead of Hearts facing them on Saturday away from home: "I think Don Cowie was right after the game in saying it could end up being a big point for County. The team’s working for the manager, going all the way to the 98th minute, so we know it’s going to be a tricky game up there.
“We pulled it back to 2-2 against them last time, but we’ve progressed since then. In general, at the moment, pitches aren’t great all over. Ross County are a team that try to pass the ball at times. They can do a bit more direct when Jordan White’s on the pitch and they’ve got pace up front.
“I think there’ll be more to it than just a scrappy game. They’ve got more of a threat than they have had. Don’s willing to put attackers on the pitch and make sure they’ve got a threat going forward. That’s how I’m expecting the game to be on Saturday.”
