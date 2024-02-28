Hearts head coach Steven Naismith

He has found a consistent winning formula - and Steven Naismith won't throw it all overboard after one Hearts loss.

His side had an off-day on Saturday in a 5-0 loss against Rangers. It was their first defeat since December 9th and the third-placed Premiership side still hold a commanding 11-point advantage over Kilmarnock in fourth.

It's a big week in Gorgie as Hibs and Celtic turn visitors on Wednesday and Sunday, with positive results able to cement their grip on third. Even with the five goals added on to the goals against tally, Hearts still have the joint-third best defence in the Premiership.

Naismith has been able to maintain consistency in his backline, with goalkeeper Zander Clark and centre-back Frankie Kent playing every league game. Kye Rowles, Stephen Kingsley and Alex Cochrane have all played 20 games or more, and this area of the park has been a big source of improvement this season according to Naismith.

He said: "It has been one of the strongest things in the improvements we’ve had this season, defensively. Saturday was a bad performance for individuals, as a collective, managing the game - defending.

"But it’s not just defenders it’s the pressure on the ball, all these aspects were not at the level we want them to be or where they’ve been. It does come as a reminder to say you can’t take your foot off the gas because you do get punished.

"To lose one game in 13 is not bad. And you have gone up against the best team in the league at the moment who have probably had their best performance of the season so there is a collective thing. We didn’t help ourselves but you have to give some credit to Rangers, they played well."

Ripping up a plan that up until that point had been delivering? That isn't Naismith's style, as he shares what will be needed in the latest clash with arch-rivals Hibs.

The head coach explained after being asked on focusing on defence after Rangers: "I don't think it is as drastic as that. I think we had a poor performance. The five goals we concede, we're heavily involved in them all.

"There's not one where I'm thinking 'Rangers have done unbelievably, we need to applaud the move'. We were the makers of our own downfall but that's not overly been us this season. We've got a good defensive record.

"It stacks up quite well within the league. It's not as if we need to ram home and say 'we've not done this' - the players know that. It's been uncharacteristic for where we've been.

"The way we've been working is everything as normal. In possession we need to do certain things, there's certain movements we want to happen, and then we need to be good on the ball, like we were in the last derby."

With Hibs being the second game for Hearts this week, and Celtic coming afterwards, there hasn't been much time to dwell on defeat at Ibrox. They face a rival with a clear identity but Naismith has his side prepared.

He added: "Yep, three games in a week. The way we've really worked, we're just pulling details from each game you think is relevant for the next one or it's one of those main characteristics that is good, or needs to be better.

"We're in a good rhythm with how we prepare and I think we're coming up against a team that's got an identity, a style that they've not veered from. Their formations have changed slightly, but on the whole they do the same thing. We're quite well prepared.