Hearts hope to capitalise on any Rangers uncertainty when the teams meet on the opening day of the William Hill Premiership on Saturday. The 12.30pm kick-off at Tynecastle Park is one of Scottish football’s showpiece fixtures and will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, with both teams having overhauled their squads.

The hosts did much of their summer transfer recruitment early in order to bed in new signings. Malachi Boateng will become their eighth new arrival once he completes his move from Crystal Palace, joining Ryan Fulton, Gerald Taylor, Daniel Oyegoke, James Penrice, Blair Spittal, Yan Dhanda and Musa Drammeh.

Rangers have also signed eight players. Vaclav Cerny is on loan from Wolfsburg, while Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly and Connor Barron are permanent signings. Mohamed Diomande also made his loan move permanent. Oscar Cortes is back in Glasgow on loan with an obligation for Rangers to buy him next year.

Todd Cantwell has asked for a transfer and speculation surrounds the future of captain James Tavernier, although he is expected to play at Tynecastle as manager Philippe Clement looks for experience. Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, explained that he has studied events at Ibrox over the summer with this game in mind.

“We definitely look at it because you need to do your prep for each team you play,” he told the Edinburgh News. “They have had a bit of turnover, there are still players potentially leaving and potentially not. What Rangers have is an experienced manager who understands the game and what he wants.

“It will be a competitive game, probably similar to the last game of the season in terms of the set-up of both teams and how they play. I don't think Rangers have changed too much from where they were last season in terms of their style and what they are trying to do.

“The personnel they have brought in gives them a bit of a different dimension. A lot of the things we have to guard against will be the same as it was last season. We will go into the game looking to cause them as many problems as they will try to cause us.”

Naismith pinpointed what he feels Hearts must do to have a better season this year after finishing third and reaching two cup semi-finals last term. “In the 2-1 defeat at Ibrox and the 3-3 draw in the last game of last season, we look at the goals we conceded and they are actually really poor goals from our point of view,” he said. “I don't think we have been carved open or exposed. I think we can defend better than that - and we have shown at times that we can defend better.

“If we want to have a better season than we did last year, those moments can't happen. We have to stop them. We've got to see the danger coming and make a split-second decision that will be the right one. Every season you are striving to be better and this is a big game to start off. We are at home, with the crowd behind us, a bit of optimism after where we finished last season, we need to go out there and believe and know that we can win.”