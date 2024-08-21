Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tynecastle head coach is preparing for a huge match in Czechia

Sitting 60 miles west of Prague, Plzen is not a common destination for European tourists. Hearts are in town with no real interest in the Naměstí republiky square, the historical underground or the city’s famous beer breweries. They want their own piece of history in the shape of a positive scoreline to take back to Edinburgh.

Viktoria Plzen’s record at the Doosan Arena is formidable, with only Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Inter Milan winning there since FCSB in 2017. Clearly, Plzen are capable of holding their own on the Continent despite their club and city’s modest status. This Europa League play-off pits them against a Scottish side looking to make their own mark.

Hearts arrived in Czechia on Wednesday evening with motivation high after two poor domestic results against Dundee and Falkirk. They know they must defend better, work harder and be more clinical in front of goal. Plzen would be a good place to start, for there is no point over-dwelling on recent misdemeanours.

“It’s frustrating,” said head coach Steven Naismith on the weekend’s Premier Sports Cup loss. “You're out of the cup and that's the biggest disappointment. I think from where we've came from a year ago, we've got a real desire and determination to be successful. To go out like we did is really frustrating. You're disappointed, but our performance in the first half was decent. We just didn't score. Then the dynamic again changes in terms of the pressure and the hope Falkirk get from that. And then we defended poorly twice and it cost us.

“Over the last year, the way we've worked and the way we deal with things and we try and improve, we work the same way. At this time now, we've got a schedule that's unforgiving. So we're not going to be dwelling. I don't think I've ever seen the club or this squad dwell on anything, even in the past year. This week's training has been good. We spoke about things on Sunday and then we focused on tomorrow night's game. It's been really good. I think for players and staff, if we can't be getting up for games like tomorrow night, then we shouldn't really be at the club.”

Mediocrity isn’t an option in Naismith’s mind. He won’t entertain thoughts of a Conference League parachute cushioning the blow in the event of defeat. The aim is to reach the Europa League and perform on the highest level available to Hearts right now.

“It would be a great achievement if we get into the Europa League. I know you've got the group stage no matter what, but my mentality when I was a player, and I think the squad have got it as well, is we want to be as high as we can. We want to perform in the best tournaments we can and we've got the chance to do that over this tie. There's a million reasons why Scottish teams haven't performed that well in the European competitions. It's been tougher over the years with the co-efficiency. But a big part of that, I think, is experience.

“I think we've not had enough experience as clubs, understanding what it's like to go away, the demand of it, and also how to manage a tie. I think what we can draw on from last season is a Rosenberg tie. I think there's similarities in terms of the set-up of the stadium here and the feel of it compared to that tie. We managed to navigate our way through that with a few setbacks in terms of losing the first leg, losing an early goal in the second leg. But we didn't panic. We stuck to what we believed would work. And it did.

“We're here a year later in a similar situation. We've got to draw upon that, have that bit more experience, and ultimately get through the tie, which I believe we can do. We'll need to defend better than we have done in the last two games. But we're a good team. We're coming up against a good team. So I think it'll be an entertaining game of football.

“The set-up is to try and come out with a win in the game. But we do need to recognise that it's a two-legged tie. This is a really good team we're coming up against. Their record this season is really good. They've not conceded many goals, they've scored a fair few, but their consistency in European competition tells you everything you need to know about them.

“They can cause us problems, and that's why I say we need to defend better than we have been doing. But if we can have the energy and intensity in our work, then I believe we can cause some problems as well and come out of the tie with the result that we want. So, yes, it's exciting. It's really exciting and we look forward to it.”

Months of endeavour last season earned Hearts this place as they prepare to enter European competition at a more advanced level after claiming third place in the Premiership. “We consistently reference it. It's good to reference it, but we got our reward for that at the end of the season,” said Naismith. “We get the plaudits and we have the player of the year in the squad. We have a fair few players named as having really good seasons.

“It's now to then have another and better it, like we said, playing the bigger competitions. And we're one tie away. We need to reference that as well, that it's there for us. We need to work really hard, we need to play really well, but we can do it. The challenge beyond that becomes the group-stage European football tied in with our domestic fixtures.”

Naismith suggested after the Falkirk defeat that he would cut down on the amount of player rotation. He will send out a strong side against Viktoria. “Like every game, we'll pick the team that we believe is the best for the game. I think at the weekend it was frustrating. Maybe the change of too many players does impact that. Like I said, it's small margins,” he remarked.

“If we score one or two goals in the first half, then the dynamic of the game changes. So we'll put out the team tomorrow that we think will get us a result. Then we'll do the same on Sunday [at Motherwell] and then next Thursday. But I think a lot of these games are small margins. Certain players will impact games better than others, and that's how we'll pick the team, like we always do.”

Naismith is not short on managerial expertise to draw on having worked under the likes of Walter Smith, David Moyes and Roberto Martinez during his playing career. “You pick out loads of details that they've done, how they worked, good bits that you like, bits that you didn't like,” he said. “That's not just in the match, that's in our travel. Do we train here, do we train at home and travel?

“All these small things have been impacted by who I worked under and the managers I worked with. The next part, as I touched on earlier, was the two-legged tie. As players, you can sometimes just get caught up in that 90 minutes and not see the bigger picture. It's important that we do know that. In recent times, Steve Clarke has been big, obviously working closely with him.

“I've worked under some really good managers, I've played in Europe with Everton and Rangers and had some good experiences. So I know what it takes. We will pass on every bit of information we can that we believe is right for the players to get through the tie.”

Hearts have no fresh injury concerns with Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof missing due to fitness and recent arrival Andrés Salazar unable to travel until he receives his BRP card. “Everybody who has travelled is fit,” said Naismith. “The only ones that aren't are Beni [Baningime] and Calem [Nieuwenhof]. And Andres [Salazar] hasn't got his documentation to travel, so he has not travelled.”