The Tynecastle coach spoke ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match at Dundee

A busy week at Hearts has seen a new signing arrive in Edinburgh from Colombia, a deal agreed to sell a Japanese internationalist, and claims that the club wanted new Hibs forward Kieron Bowie. Steven Naismith, the Tynecastle head coach, addressed all of those issues and more as he previewed Saturday’s Premiership visit to Dundee.

Andrés Salazar’s loan move from Atletico Nacional is agreed but he needs a visa to play in the UK. The Scottish Football Association must first approve the left-back’s signing with a Governing Body Endorsement [GBE], which can then accompany paperwork submitted to Home Office. A GBE panel at Hampden Park heard representations from Hearts on Thursday before signing off the document.

“I'm not really expecting anything to be announced until next week. The process is the process, but we're confident,” said Naismith. Confirming Salazar’s arrival next week would represent a reasonable timescale overall.

Tagawa’s impending exit to Kashima Antlers is also nearing completion. Hearts agreed a deal with the Japanese club and the 25-year-old forward is eager to move to play more frequently. Naismith revealed his thoughts on whether he intends to source a replacement before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

“We got an offer that was acceptable. It wasn't straightforward that we wanted him to go,” explained the head coach. “We had a conversation with him. He's a great person who trains all the time and is really professional. He has got good qualities. He suffered minutes-wise last season because of the form of other forwards. When opportunities came - and they were limited - he didn't do enough to force somebody out of the team.

“I think this suits everybody. It was definitely his desire that he wanted more minutes. In all honesty, I couldn't confirm he was going to get that here. That's why this has happened. I'm not sitting here with an urgent need to replace him. We have Shanks [Lawrence Shankland], [Liam] Boycie, Kenneth [Vargas], James Wilson and Musa [Drammeh], so we are healthy up front. This is somebody going out. There is stuff there if we want to do something but there are three weeks left [of the window]. We will have a look and see what or if. It's not something we have a burning desire to go and do.”

Turning his attention to Dundee, Naismith recalled Hearts’ 1-0 defeat at Dens Park last August and the progress his team have made since. “It's an important game because, a year ago, we got beat in the same fixture,” he said. “There was a lot within that performance which I believe we have moved on from. We are in a better place, which will hopefully help. We have a really competitive squad. It's going to be a tough game, we know that. These away games at tough venues, there are a good five or six of them outwith the Old Firm ones where you can't underestimate going into them.

“Last season, Dundee performed consistently at a really good level. They have made some signing which improve them, but early in the season you need a focus and drive to a performance and win. We will need a lot of what we showed last week against Rangers in terms of attitude, application. I think we have been consistently good on the tactical side. The work we do, the players have picked it up well over the last year. It has worked a lot of times. I have no doubts on that side, but the energy and intensity of what we do is going to be key.”

Opening the season with a 0-0 draw at home to Rangers left Naismith satisfied at the time. He offered more praise after rewatching the match. “The performance was better than I thought. You look at possession and, yes, we had much less but we were so much more effective in the game than Rangers were. That's on our duels, tackles, chances created, shots, the lot. Immediately after the game, I thought: 'Yeah, we were good, maybe a wee bit off with the finishing.'

“It was a much better performance than what we have been against Rangers, especially last season. That was really pleasing. The players enjoyed it and I think for everybody it was entertaining. It's a good base to start the season but we need to go into this one with the same energy and intensity to come out with three points.

“Being at the start of the season, the last part to come is that sharpness in front of goal. That's probably the wee bit which was missing last week. I won't dwell on it too much because I know the foundations of the performance will mean more over the coming weeks if we continue it. We will get the rewards, rather than getting a win and just thinking: 'Oh, brilliant.'”

After finishing third, fourth and third since returning to the Premiership in 2021, Hearts are keen to keep rising expectations within realistic boundaries. There is no talk of challenging for second place in Gorgie right now. “I'm not even thinking about that. I want us to do exactly what we did last season and then take it from there,” stressed Naismith. “That's moving the club forward and being successful.

“The added thing of having European football, we will see where we go with that, but if we can do that I'd say that's success. I want us to keep moving and pushing forward. For the last two rounds of fixtures before the split last season, our consistency was really good. That's going to be a big part this season. We need to be consistent. The added challenge of the schedule is going to be testing but I believe we have the squad. We have recruited really well.”

One new arrival who looked assured against Rangers was left-back James Penrice. Many fans left Tynecastle on Saturday enthused over another recent addition, Gerald Taylor, on the opposite side of defence. That perhaps somewhat overshadowed Penrice’s contribution, although not in Naismith’s mind.

“Yeah, I would agree with that. James is unlucky, I actually text him that after the game saying all the plaudits will be going everywhere else but him. He was very impressive for me. His natural ability to defend is good, his athleticism and anything on top of that. What he has had to go through in pre-season in terms of lack of games, you could think he would look rusty but I don't think he did.

“Going into the game, we pencilled in that he was probably going to be coming off at some point. It shows his mentality. That was a big driver for me to sign him. That mental toughness to get through tough moments. It was really impressive and really pleased with where he is. When I met him, spoke to him before, I would take his mentality over anybody. It's really impressive.”

At the opposite end of the team selection queue last week was forward Musa Drammeh. He joined Hearts in June from Sevilla B but watched the Rangers match from the stand. Naismith views him as someone who will ease himself into the first team.

“Since Musa came in until now, he's definitely more comfortable in all aspects whether it be on the pitch, being around the players. He's one I am not putting any pressure on. If anything, he is desperate to play and wants to be involved so there is a disappointment on that part of it. We have reassured him that he is going to play a part and he will.

“This month going against the grain compared to what it is going to come because there is only one game [per week]. As long as I explain it I am comfortable with it, he's comfortable. He will get minutes, he will be useful to us. He's got attributes others in the squad don't have. It's just about being patient.”

Finally, Naismith tried to clear up suggestions that Hearts made a late move to sign forward Kieron Bowie from Fulham just as he was finalising a deal at city rivals Hibs. “We get loads of players put to us all the time,” said Naismith. “I've been in the game a long time so I am pretty sure, when we have been signing players, agents and people have been telling us that loads of clubs are interested.

“We identify players we want to sign then we go for them. We were not involved with anything to do with that deal. That's where it is at. With our recruitment, we consistently look at players. There are loads that are put in, we identify the ones we want and anyone we want we will move on. But he wasn't one.”

