This could all have been happening years ago, you know. Hearts in the League Cup group phase with Stuart Findlay scoring goals in maroon. It would have gone smoothly but for those pesky Americans at Philadelphia Union. After rejecting a move to Tynecastle Park in 2021 in favour of the United States, Findlay is keen to seize this opportunity under Derek McInnes.

Former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson made the defender a primary signing target after guiding the Edinburgh club back to the Premiership four years ago. With Covid 19 slowly beginning to subside, the desperation to resume normality was evident across the country. For Hearts, normality is top-flight football with physically commanding centre-backs, hence Neilson’s offer to sign Findlay as he left Kilmarnock.

The player chose The Union over The Gorgie, seeking different football and lifestyle experiences. He got one but not the other. When McInnes moved to Tynecastle in May this year he wanted his former Kilmarnock loanee with him, and Findlay wasn’t prepared to let a second chance slip. He quickly agreed another loan from Oxford United and marked his Hearts debut with a goal in Tuesday’s 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Hamilton Academical.

He explained in an exclusive Edinburgh News interview why he refused Hearts’ advances at a pivotal time in his career four years ago. “Yes, it was a sliding doors moment for me when I could have joined Hearts,” said the 29-year-old. “I think the opportunity that I had to go abroad is something that I might never have had the opportunity to do again. Football-wise, it maybe wasn't the best move for me, but for the life experience, it's something that I'm glad that I've done.

“There was always that little bit at the back of my head asking: 'Did I make the right decision?' To get a second bite of the cherry, when I think I'm probably an older and more experienced head now, I think it can only be a good thing. I'm really happy the chance has come back round, and it's up to me to make sure I make the most of it.”

McInnes’ influence cannot be underestimated. The manager helped Findlay improve as a player at Rugby Park, readying him for a step up. “Yeah, it's no secret that, after the relationship I had with him at Kilmarnock, I was desperate to come and play for him again,” said Findlay. “I think what he's done for me in the last two years to bring me on has been really important in my career. When I got the chance to work with him again at such a massive club, it was a really good opportunity for me.

“Coming to Hearts, you're probably going to be expected to be on the front foot, win games a lot more. I thought I'd try to show that when I'm stepping in with the ball, try to show that I've got that side to my game as well, which maybe people don't know from me as much. I don't think in the first game I could have written it to go any better. To get a 4-0 win, a clean sheet and get a goal, it was a really good debut for me.”

A back-post header from a corner-kick was the perfect opening gambit for Findlay, who missed Saturday’s win over Dunfermline through suspension. “I didn't score a goal in the last season, and it's something that probably annoyed me,” he admitted. “I want to add goals to my game, so to get one five minutes into the debut is always a nice feeling. It's something we've been working on in set-pieces, obviously, with Ross [Grant, set-piece coach].

“It's something that we're trying to make the most of, and to get a goal from it was really pleasing. I think you always know you're going to be in for a difficult game because Hamilton aren't a bad side at all. To get an early goal from a set-piece, it really sets you on your way and I thought, after that, it was a really professional performance.”

Anyone expecting regular net-rippling from this loanee might be advised to exercise caution, though. He doesn’t tend to score too often and is concerned he might have given new team-mates the wrong impression. “After that, they are probably going to think I'm a goal threat,” laughed Findlay. “I don't know if I'm going to add many to it, but it's a good thing to have. You can add goals to your game from a centre-back.

“It's something that, if I'm right in saying, I don't think Hearts scored enough from set-plays last year? To get one this early, hopefully that can set us off on the right foot and it's something we can add to the game. You know how good Craig [Halkett] can be on the headers, you know how good big Frankie [Kent] can be commanding in between us. I think we need to try and get as many goals as we can, and add to what we're going to get at the top end of the field.”

Add in Michael Steinwender and Jamie McCart, and Findlay faces stern competition for a regular place. He knows form must be consistently strong to justify his place. “Definitely. All four who played on Tuesday night are starting-calibre centre-backs for any Premiership side in my opinion, maybe outwith the Old Firm,” he remarked. “It's definitely going to be hard competition but I think it's a really good, healthy relationship we've got between us all.

“I got a nice taste of playing with three of the centre-backs on Tuesday, and I think all four of us bring different qualities. I think it's important that there are options, strength in depth. Don't forget Jamie as well, who is obviously injured at the moment. I think competition like that can only bring success. We can only bring out the best in each other. When you do get the nod to get a start, you need to make sure you try and hold down your position. I think that'll be not just at centre-back, but all throughout the pitch. We've got such a big squad. I think everybody will be fighting for a position that can only keep standards high.

“You don't realise how big a club Hearts are until you've signed for Hearts. In my opinion, outwith Celtic and Rangers, they are the biggest team in the country. You know the expectation is going to be high, you know the demand is going to be high, but that's something I like to put upon myself as a challenge. I want to repay the manager and I want to impress the fans. Ultimately, I want Hearts to have a successful season and that starts with getting through this cup. Then we look forward to the Aberdeen game to start the league.”

Focus is clear, nothing outrageous, deal with the here and now. It’s a sensible approach from a player sufficiently experienced to know the pitfalls of Scottish football and the dangers of getting ahead of yourself. Findlay does harbour ambitions beyond his current level, however. Chances of adding to his solitary Scotland cap could increase with consistent Hearts performances.

He played once for his country and, ironically, scored in a 6-0 European Championship qualifying win against San Marino at Hampden Park back in 2019. Another shot at international level is something he hopes playing at Tynecastle might help him achieve. “I think every footballer in the world still dreams of playing international football up until they retire. I'm 29. It's probably my last chance at it before I get a bit too old, but you never know what happens,” said Findlay.

“The most important thing for me is Derek McInnes has brought me to Hearts to do a job for him. As long as I repay him, impress the fans, do it for Hearts and do it for myself, then anything that comes off the back of that will be a bonus. The main thing for me is to make sure Hearts are successful, and I'm a successful player within that.”