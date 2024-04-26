The latest news surrounding Hearts and Hibs

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is nearing its end.

It has been a campaign of mixed emotions for Hibs and Hearts - what is happening around Scotland’s top division?

A former Hearts winger is earning many plaudits at his club in the EFL. Meanwhile, an Ex-Hibs player has determined who he thinks should stay at Easter Road beyond the end of the season and who should depart the club.

Ginnelly impressing at Swansea City

Josh Ginnelly left Hearts to join Swansea City at the dawn of the season. While his Swans stint has been marred by injuries, he is impressing onlookers now that he is back to full fitness.

Speaking to the press on Ginnelly, Swansea head coach Luke Williams said: “He has been out with the medical team on the grass so that’s encouraging - all the early markers are good.

“He will be continuing through the summer now to be ready for a pre-season and then he can show us what he is all about. I have not seen him yet so I am excited. He has explosive power and athleticism so that’s exciting. Let’s see how he recovers and then he can show us in pre-season.”

Tam McManus gives Hibs transfer verdict

Tam McManus has ruthlessly assessed the Hibs squad in his Daily Record column and has deduced who he thinks should leave the club at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

The permanent players - and three loanees - he thinks should be axed are as follows: David Marshall, Jojo Wollacott, Lewis Miller, Rocky Bushiri, Lewis Stevenson, Nectaris Triantis, Emiliano Marcondes, Myziane Maolida, Jair Tavares, Dylan Vente, Harry McKirdy, Nohan Kenneh, Ewan Henderson, Dan Mackay, Riley Harbottle and perhaps most controversially, Elie Youan.