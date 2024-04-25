The Edinburgh derby clashes are over for another season but just how do the city’s fierce rivals ranks in an SPFL-wide table?

Hearts find themselves sat in 3rd place in the Premiership table behind Celtic and Rangers. Meanwhile, Hibs are down in 7th and missed out on the top six alongside Aberdeen.

Dundee United are back in the top flight after winning the Championship title with ease, whilst Falkirk have won League One pretty comfortably as well. Down in League Two, Stenhousemuir take the crown at the fourth tier summit and have lost only three league games.