The identity of Hearts’ next head coach is prompting much debate following the club’s decision to sack Neil Critchley on Saturday evening. Whoever replaces him faces a difficult task at Tynecastle Park given the issues which have arisen over the last year.
From fans to coaches, players and directors, there is a disconnect in Gorgie which needs repaired. The new man must understand the demands of a passionate support, whilst dealing with some underperforming players, reshaping a squad, and proving himself in the unforgiving Scottish Premiership.
Finishing in the bottom six this season is a stark drop from third spot and guaranteed European league-stage football last term. It is a situation which cannot be repeated, and thus a summer of change awaits in Gorgie.
Here are 10 of the main issues the next Hearts manager must address:
1. CONTRACTS
Captain Lawrence Shankland, goalkeeper Craig Gordon, midfielder Jorge Grant and winger Barrie McKay are all out of contract this summer. The new manager must determine if any of them wish to stay and who he would want to keep. There is also the issue of whether to invoke the option to sign loanee Elton Kabangu permanently from Union Saint-Gilloise. | SNS Group
2. FANS DISCONNECT
Hearts supporters feel let down by their club right now. This season has been disastrous in many ways and fans are angry at players, coaches and directors. Whoever takes the head coach's job will, in some part, be responsible for trying to mend relations and get people back on side through performances, results and how he handles himself in public. | SNS Group
3. BOARD
Working with the board is key for any manager, but particularly in light of the disconnect with fans. The Hearts public know directors need to make the correct choice of head coach and can't afford to get this decision wrong. Whoever they appoint must know that the board are looking to him to improve every aspect of team performance within the budget set. He must also accept that Jamestown Analytics plays a key role in recruitment of players and coaches. | SNS Group
4. STYLE OF PLAY
Hearts have been criticised for possession without purpose over the last year or so. Traditionally, they have tended to be an attack-minded team with physicality and strength. Both approaches are very different and the new coach may have another entirely different idea of his own. How the team plays and the style it adopts often defines a Hearts manager's tenure. | SNS Group