It will be a tall order for Steven Naismith as his side travel to Celtic Park to face Brendan Rodgers' squad

The past few fixtures have been no easy feat for Steven Naismith's Hearts and this weekend is certainly not going to be any different.

After a winning streak of four games, Hearts were sitting third in the league and in hot contention to battle for the European places. However, two recent defeats to Aberdeen and Rangers have sent the Jambos right back down the league and they are now behind St Mirren, Hibs and Kilmarnock in sixth position.

When fighting for a win, Celtic is not the opposition one would wish to be facing. The Scottish champions lost their first match of the season against Kilmarnock last weekend but following their Champions League win against Feyenoord, the Parkhead side will be keen to continue their victorious momentum.

Ahead of the upcoming clash in Glasgow, here are the last ten fixtures between Hearts and Celtic...

1 . Steven Naismith vs Brendan Rodgers Naismith and Rodgers will come face to face once again as Rodgers welcomes the Jambos at Celtic Park this weekend Photo Sales

2 . August 2021: Celtic 3-2 Hearts (League Cup) Celtic Park saw five goals as Odsonne Edouard, Stephen Welsh and Kyogo Furuhashi score for the Hoops. Photo Sales

3 . December 2021: Celtic 1-0 Hearts Just the one goal for Celtic as Kyogo Furuhashi put the Hoops three points up. Photo Sales